LIFE
Date published: 21 August 2025 10:36
 ~ Modified On: 21 August 2025 10:49
2 min Read

Rock festival in İstanbul canceled due to 'wildfire concerns'

The Zeytinli Rock Festival has faced cancellation for the second time in the last four years.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Rock festival in İstanbul canceled due to 'wildfire concerns'
The Zeytinli Rock Festival, one of Turkey's longest-running rock events, has been canceled due to wildfire concerns cited by local authorities.

The festival was scheduled to take place from Aug 21 to 24 in the Kilyos area, located along the Black Sea coast in İstanbul's north. However, the district governor of Sarıyer revoked the event’s permit, citing to a circular regarding forest fire risks, which prohibits entry to wooded areas.

Originally held in the Zeytinli district of Balıkesir since the 1990s, the festival was canceled twice in the last four years. It was first canceled in 2022 on the grounds of “public safety.”

In the years that followed, organizers relocated the event to different cities. This year, it was initially planned for the southwestern resort town of Marmaris in Muğla province. However, just one week before the event, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry denied permission, stating that the proposed venue was part of a special environmental protection zone.

Following that decision, organizers had decided to move the festival to İstanbul. After the cancellation, they have not announced an alternative date or location.

The lineup included prominent musicians such as Duman, Athena, Manga, Emre Aydın, Hande Yener, Selda Bağcan, Gazapizm, Gökhan Türkmen, Feridun Düzağaç, Umut Kuzey, and Dedublüman.

In recent years, Turkey has seen multiple cancellations of music and film festivals. In 2022, three major music festivals were canceled. Last year, the MUBI Fest, organized by the MUBI streaming platform, was canceled after it included LGBTI+themed films in its program. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
festival ban zeytinli rock festival festival
