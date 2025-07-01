Rights groups condemn police treatment of detained LeMan cartoonist

Rights groups have condemned the treatment of a cartoonist from the satire magazine LeMan, who was detained last night following allegations that he depicted Islamic prophet Muhammad and Jewish prophet Moses in a recent cartoon.

A legal investigation was launched after the magazine's Jun 26 issue, and the cartoonist, identified only by the initials D.P., was taken into custody during a police raid. The Interior Minister had referred to the cartoon as a “vile drawing.” State-run Anadolu Agency (AA) later released footage of the arrest showing the cartoonist being dragged on the ground, handcuffed behind his back, and his head being pressed down while being escorted by officers.

In addition to the cartoonist, four other LeMan staff members, the magazine’s graphic designer, accounting manager, editor-in-chief, and managing editor, were also detained during home raids, reportedly facing similar treatment with being handcuffed behind the back.

'Interior Ministry legitimizes mistreatment'

Several human rights and legal organizations issued statements criticizing the police conduct.

The Human Rights Association (İHD) stated, “We condemn both the treatment during the arrest of the person alleged to have drawn the cartoon published in LeMan and the way these images were promoted by the Interior Minister to legitimize such treatment. The individual was subjected to mistreatment, including reverse handcuffing and being dragged on the ground, despite showing no resistance. These images were publicly shared and legitimized by the Interior Ministry.

“Such broadcasts are prohibited under Turkey's domestic law, international treaties to which Turkey is a party, and the UN’s Mandela Rules. We urge the public to approach issues of freedom of expression with mutual respect and sensitivity. We call on the Interior Minister to reconsider the publication of such images that could normalize torture and mistreatment, and to comply with legal obligations.”

'Footage proves torture'

The İstanbul branch of the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD) said, “Even though it’s clear that the alleged crime does not meet legal thresholds, LeMan magazine has been systematically targeted. The cartoonist, along with the editor-in-chief, managing editor, accounting manager, and graphic designer, was detained under torture. The footage of the staff being reverse-handcuffed, forcibly bent forward, and dragged on staircases prove the offense of torture.

“While our members followed the interrogation process at the Vatan [İstanbul Provincial] Security Directorate, we emphasize that we will not allow the exoneration of the officers involved, especially under conditions where the Interior Minister himself distributed the evidence to the media. We will follow the legal process closely.”

The ÇHD also criticized the wider political context, saying, “Although Turkey’s judiciary has ceased to function and fundamental legal principles have been suspended, with the Interior Minister defending torture and the Justice Minister targeting the magazine, the cartoon clearly falls under artistic expression and freedom of the press. This investigation, launched after the cartoon was targeted by jihadist circles, is not just a punitive action but part of a broader effort by the AKP-MHP government to suppress and discipline all social opposition.”

The İstanbul Medical Chamber (İTO) also denounced the treatment of those detained. “The manner in which the cartoonist and LeMan staff were taken into custody over a cartoon that drew reactions from part of the public, the Interior Minister’s decision to publicly share footage of the arrest, and efforts to justify the treatment they received are unacceptable,” the group stated.

“Individuals who offered no resistance were reverse-handcuffed, dragged on the ground, and forced to walk barefoot during detention,” the İTO added. “Such practices are prohibited by Turkish law and international conventions to which Turkey is a party. We call on the public to respect each other’s values regarding freedom of expression, and on authorities to act with care.” (HA/VK)