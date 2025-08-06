Rights group documents over 26,000 violations in Turkey’s prisons in 2024

The Human Rights Association (İHD) has recorded at least 26,632 rights violations in Turkey's prisons during 2024, according to its latest report monitoring conditions across the country’s penitentiary system.

The data was compiled from applications received by the association, as well as from its prison visits and regular reporting.

The report, announced during a press conference in İstanbul yesterday, highlights ongoing issues related to healthcare access, disciplinary practices, and treatment of prisoners.

Over 1,400 ill prisoners

According to the report, at least 1,412 inmates are classified as ill as of Apr 28, including 161 women and 1,251 men. Of these, 335 are categorized as seriously ill.

Thirty of the seriously ill inmates are unable to live on their own, 105 require assistance, and 188 need continuous medical supervision, the İHD reported.

A total of 5,526 rights violations were recorded under the category of healthcare alone.

Hunger strikes

The report also recorded 157 prisoners participating in hunger strikes or death fasts in response to prison conditions.

It cited that in 91 prisons, 1,997 inmates engaged in temporary or rotational hunger strikes. These protests were sparked by delayed or denied medical care, the non-treatment of seriously ill inmates, solitary confinement penalties, and decisions by administrative boards that allegedly obstructed timely releases.

Mistreatment

According to the report, mistreatment and degrading practices have increased significantly. A total of 4,745 violations were documented under this category, including beatings, threats, insults, strip searches, oral cavity searches, pressure to become informants, and restrictions on visitation rights for inmates with critically ill relatives or those who have lost family members.

In addition, the İHD reported 4,028 violations related to social activities, 4,474 violations concerning communication rights, and 3,261 involving access to information.

Women and LGBTI+s

As of Dec 2, 2024, there were 16,419 women held in prisons, including 12,993 convicts and 3,426 detainees.

The report also recorded that, as of Sep 2, 2024, 759 children aged 0–6 were living in prisons with their mothers.

The association noted the absence of reliable data regarding the number of LGBTI+ individuals in detention. (AB/VK)