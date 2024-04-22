TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 22 April 2024 08:48
 ~ Modified On: 22 April 2024 08:52
2 min Read

Revealed: AKP spent 4 million dollars for district municipal hall

The expenditure on the hall further highlights the pattern of extravagant spending observed during the years of AKP dominance.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Revealed: AKP spent 4 million dollars for district municipal hall

The ruling AKP spent 4 million dollars for a municipal hall of the Yunusemre district in Manisa, western Turkey, daily Sözcü has revealed.

The building, completed and delivered in 2023, was contracted in 2021 for 34.9 million liras, equivalent to 4 million dollars at the time, according to the records from the Electronic Public Procurement Platform (EKAP). The mayor's office was adorned with gold-leaf furniture and decorations.

AKP’s Mehmet Çerçi served as the mayor of the Yunusemre district for two terms, or 10 years, before losing to the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate in the March 31 local elections.

Additionally, a shopping mall named Yunusemre Nation’s Bazaar also incurred a cost of approximately 4 million dollars at the 2018 exchange rate. The municipality, which is reportedly mired in debt, made some notable expenditures during the AKP era. In 2023, the Yuntdağ Oil Wrestling Festival alone cost 1.36 million liras, the Youth Culture Center and Square Arrangement in 2022 amounted to 57.7 million liras, and a hand-carved wooden door purchased for the Wooden Islamic Artifacts Museum in 2023 cost 1.39 million liras. 

In the local elections, the AKP lost many municipalities to the CHP and the pro-Kurdish DEM Party, while the CHP doubled its presence, taking control of most major cities and maintaining cities including İstanbul and Ankara. The newly elected CHP mayors across the country have uncovered the extent of luxury in municipal buildings that were built during the years of AKP dominance. (AD/VK)

2024 local elections
related news
Turkey's local election in numbers: AKP lost 195 municipalities, CHP doubled its presence
1 April 2024
/haber/turkey-s-local-election-in-numbers-akp-lost-195-municipalities-chp-doubled-its-presence-293736
related news
Turkey's local election in numbers: AKP lost 195 municipalities, CHP doubled its presence
1 April 2024
/haber/turkey-s-local-election-in-numbers-akp-lost-195-municipalities-chp-doubled-its-presence-293736
Back to Top