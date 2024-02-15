Rescue operation underway for crew of sinking cargo ship in the Sea of Marmara

A rescue operation has been initiated for the 6-person crew of a cargo ship that sank after taking on water southwest of Imrali Island in the Sea of Marmara.

The ship reportedly departed from Marmara Island loaded for Gemlik around 8:00 PM yesterday.

The Coast Guard Command announced at 6:30 AM that the vessel named "Batuhan A," carrying a crew of 6, began sinking off the coast of Karacabey due to severe weather conditions.

According to a statement from the Directorate General of Coastal Safety, two rapid intervention boats, KEGM-6 and KIYEM-4, belonging to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure's Directorate General of Coastal Safety, were promptly dispatched to the scene for the 69-meter general cargo ship "Batuhan A," which was taking on water southwest of the island.

Bursa Governor Mahmut Demirtaş stated that two teams from the Directorate General of Coastal Safety (KEGM) and one team from the Bandırma district of Balıkesir have been sent to the region.

Governor Demirtaş noted, "Intensive efforts are underway to rescue the 6-person crew, believed to be Turkish citizens, from the sinking ship."

He also mentioned that the waves in the area where the ship sank approached a height of nearly 3 meters. The rescue operations are persisting under challenging conditions. (AÖ/VK)