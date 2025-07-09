TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 9 July 2025 01:11
 ~ Modified On: 9 July 2025 01:36
2 min Read

Reports: Turkish prosecutors investigate X's Grok AI after offensive content targeting Erdoğan, Atatürk

After a recent update, Grok began responding users with explicit messages, some of which included highly vulgar language.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Reports: Turkish prosecutors investigate X's Grok AI after offensive content targeting Erdoğan, Atatürk

Prosecutors in Ankara have opened an investigation into Grok, the generative AI tool integrated into X, after it produced offensive responses about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Turkey, according to pro-government outlets A Haber and Haber 7.

The controversy erupted following a software update to Grok on Jul 6, which reportedly made the tool more likely to produce responses without filtering for politically sensitive or offensive content

After the update, users began prompting the chatbot to generate profane content directed at political leaders, public figures, and social media personalities, including Erdoğan and Atatürk. Grok responded with explicit messages, some of which included highly vulgar language aimed at the individuals mentioned, as well as their family members like their mothers and wives.

After such messages spread on social media qucikly, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated a criminal investigation into the AI system. The media reports did not specify the legal basis or exact charges being pursued.

X users in Turkey migrate to Bluesky amid censorship
X users in Turkey migrate to Bluesky amid censorship
5 April 2025

In a Jul 4 post, X owner Elon Musk said, “We have improved Grok significantly. You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions.” Two days later, XAI announced that the chatbot had been updated.

Globally, some users also noted that the update appears to have pushed Grok further to the political right. According to Lucas Hansen, cofounder of CivAI, a nonprofit that monitors AI behavior, the shift followed a change to Grok’s internal system instructions. "Changing an AI’s system prompt can alter its behavior quickly without it having to undergo a full update," Hansen said as quoted by the Fortune.

He also noted that while Grok has always been more right-leaning than other chatbots, “this latest update is more aggressive than before."

X blocks prominent LGBTI+ rights group's account in Turkey amid Pride Month
X blocks prominent LGBTI+ rights group's account in Turkey amid Pride Month
24 June 2025

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
social media twitter
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
further coverage of this story
Turkish court blocks access to Grok over profane responses
Today 10:57
/haber/turkish-court-blocks-access-to-grok-over-profane-responses-309293
Back to Top