NEWS
Date published: 30 April 2024 14:26
 ~ Modified On: 30 April 2024 15:26
1 min Read

Reports: Turkish national killed by Israeli police after stabbing attack

A man who visited Israel as a tourist stabbed and wounded an Israeli police officer in East Jerusalem.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
A 34-year-old Turkish national was shot and killed by the Israeli police after he stabbed an officer in East Jerusalem, Israeli media reports.

The officer was mdoerately injured in the attack near Herod’s Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, while another officer at the scene shot the assailant.

Following the incident, authorities temporarily closed the entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The assilant had traveled to West Bank from Jordan on April 29, Ynet reported. 

According to reports from Ynetnews, the attack occurred after the Turkish individual entered from Jordan to the West Bank on April 29. An investigation into the motives of the attack is underway. (VC/VK)

