Reports: Turkish national killed by Israeli police after stabbing attack

A 34-year-old Turkish national was shot and killed by the Israeli police after he stabbed an officer in East Jerusalem, Israeli media reports.

The officer was mdoerately injured in the attack near Herod’s Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, while another officer at the scene shot the assailant.

Following the incident, authorities temporarily closed the entrances to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The assilant had traveled to West Bank from Jordan on April 29, Ynet reported.

