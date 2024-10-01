Report reveals sharp rise in education privatization in İstanbul

The rate of increase in private schools compared to public schools in İstanbul has significantly surpassed the national average over the past decade, according to İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s statistical agency.

The İstanbul Planning Agency (İPA) report examines the growing presence of private schools in Turkey and İstanbul with a focus on access to the right to education.

The report notes a significant increase in the number of private schools across the country over the last decade, driven by the government’s policies that have expanded the role of the private sector. The increase in privatization of education is particularly high schools and preschool education.

Here are key findings from the report: