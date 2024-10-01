Report reveals sharp rise in education privatization in İstanbul

The rate of increase in private schools compared to public schools in İstanbul has significantly surpassed the national average over the past decade, according to İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s statistical agency.
The İstanbul Planning Agency (İPA) report examines the growing presence of private schools in Turkey and İstanbul with a focus on access to the right to education.
The report notes a significant increase in the number of private schools across the country over the last decade, driven by the government’s policies that have expanded the role of the private sector. The increase in privatization of education is particularly high schools and preschool education.
Here are key findings from the report:
- As of the 2022-2023 school year, private institutions made up 19.76% of preschools nationwide, while this figure was much higher in İstanbul, reaching 43.43%.
- The percentage of private primary schools in İstanbul increased from 17.93% in the 2012-2013 school year to 35.44% in 2022-2023.
- In terms of private middle schools, İstanbul has more than three times the number of private middle schools compared to the national average.
- Private high schools make up 46.2% of all high schools in Turkey, while in İstanbul, this percentage climbs to 68.1%. The proportion of students attending private high schools in Turkey is 8.48%, whereas in İstanbul, it stands at 12.26%.
- The report links the rise in demand for private schools to major educational reforms, such as the closure of general high schools and private tutoring centers. Students unable to afford private school tuition often turn to religious vocational high schools (Imam Hatip schools) and technical vocational schools as alternatives.
- The proportion of private vocational and technical schools has increased from 0.79% to 6.45% nationally between 2012-2013 and 2022-2023, while in İstanbul, the percentage rose from 1.25% to 5.64%. This trend suggests that the demand for vocational and technical education has continued to grow in recent years.
- An analysis of university entrance exam results reveals that the majority of students admitted to programs requiring a minimum score of 450 points were graduates of public high schools, indicating a higher performance among students from public institutions.