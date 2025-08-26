Report highlights rise in child abuse cases in Turkey, underlines secrecy around incest

A new report from the Association for Combating Child Abuse and Neglect highlights a significant rise in recorded child sexual abuse cases in Turkey, while drawing attention to the persistent underreporting of incest.

According to Justice Ministry data, the number of children subjected to sexual abuse rose from 11,095 in 2014 to 18,623 in 2017. The number of children reported to or brought to security units jumped from 499,319 in 2021 to 601,754 in 2022, a 20.5% increase.

In 2021, courts issued 16,171 convictions for child sexual abuse offenses.

Despite these figures, the report notes that incest remains vastly underreported. It states that “only 0.04% of incest cases come to light,” highlighting the deeply hidden nature of such abuse.

Girls face higher risk

Data from Child Monitoring Centers (ÇİM) show that 85% of victims are girls. The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) confirms a similar trend, reporting that 87–88% of victims between 2014 and 2017 were girls, while 12–13% were boys.

Adolescents aged 15–17 were found to be at the highest risk, but considerable numbers of victims were also identified in the 0–11 and 12–14 age groups.

Family setting a key risk factor

The report stresses that abuse often occurs within the home. It found that 64-66% of abused children live with their biological parents or siblings, while 9% of perpetrators reside in the same household as the victim.

These findings suggest that the family environment poses a significant risk in sexual abuse cases. The report refers to intrafamilial abuse as “the hidden face of the iceberg.”

The report emphasizes the lasting psychological toll of incest, noting that victims often suffer from guilt, shame, low self-esteem, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and suicidal thoughts.

“These traumas do not end with childhood,” the report warns. “They continue to affect adult relationships, parenting, and mental health.”

Global trends

The findings from Turkey are consistent with global data. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1 billion children worldwide experience sexual violence. The Council of Europe estimates that one in five children in Europe is subjected to sexual violence. In the US, one in four girls and one in 13 boys are sexually abused.

Despite this global context, the report says that reporting rates for incest in Turkey remain particularly low.

Legal framework and gaps

Article 103 of the Turkish Penal Code stipulates prison sentences of 8 to 15 years for child sexual abuse. If the perpetrator is a parent or relative, the sentence is increased by 50%.

However, consensual sexual relations between adult relatives are not classified as a criminal offense under Turkish law. This contrasts with legal frameworks in countries like the UK and Norway, where all forms of incest are criminalized.

Call for preventive and supportive measures

The report criticizes Turkey’s current child protection policies for focusing primarily on punitive responses. It argues that prevention and rehabilitation remain underdeveloped.

Key recommendations include:

Awareness campaigns targeting children and parents

More accessible helplines and safe spaces

Long-term psychological support systems

Expansion and strengthening of Child Monitoring Centers (ÇİM)

Enhanced national data collection mechanisms

Increased investment in prevention and rehabilitation programs

The report concludes that without a comprehensive and multi-pronged strategy, efforts to address child sexual abuse, especially within families, will fall short. (EMK/VK)