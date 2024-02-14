Report from İstanbul Municipality's Planning Agency on TOKİ housing projects

The latest report in İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (İBB) İstanbul Planning Agency's (IPA) "Urban Agenda Series" examines Turkey's Housing Development Administration's (TOKİ) housing policies, project proposals, and rhetoric.

Within the scope of the research, supports by TOKİ regarding urban transformation and housing production, and the campaigns announced by the institution are being investigated.

Discussions focusing on urban transformation, especially earthquake preparedness, are of great importance throughout Turkey and continue to hold their place on the agenda as the country heads towards local elections.

The promises and overall performance of TOKİ and Emlak Konut GYO, established to produce social housing, deserve to be examined to shed light on the issues the country is facing today.

The "200-250 Thousand Houses Every Year: Analysis of Urban Transformation Promises" report prepared within the scope of İstanbul Planning Agency's "Urban Agenda Series" provides a detailed snapshot of TOKİ projects.

The report examines the promises and implementations of the announced campaigns.

The key findings highlighted in the report are as follows: