Report documents hate crime against belief groups in Turkey

The Freedom of Belief Initiative has released its 2023 report titled "Hate Crimes in Turkey Based on Religion, Belief, or Non-Belief." The report aims to contribute to the prevention of hate crimes and the elimination of impunity related to such crimes.

According to the report, the initiative identified 47 hate crimes or incidents in 2023. The targeted groups were primarily Christians, followed by Jews, Alevis, Muslims, Ezidis, and atheists. The study is based on data from media monitoring and notifications from religious or belief communities.

The report highlights an increase in hate crimes against Protestants and Jews. It notes that, as in previous years, there has been a lack of effective legal processes to address the hate crime dimension of these incidents, resulting in frequent impunity.

Author Funda Tekin points out that hate crimes targeting individuals, communities, or institutions based on religion, belief, or non-belief remain a significant human rights issue in Turkey. Such crimes send a message that the victims and their associated groups do not have equal rights, posing a substantial barrier to social peace.

Breakdown of hate crimes in 2023

The monitoring study categorizes hate crimes by targeted groups, revealing the following data for 2023:

- Christians: 22 incidents

- Jews: 14 incidents

- Alevis: 7 incidents

- Muslims: 4 incidents

- Yazidis: 2 incidents

- Atheists: 1 incident

The report documents various types of incidents, including 26 threats or threatening behavior, 11 violent assaults, 9 attacks on places of worship or cemeteries, 7 instances of property damage, 3 cases of insult, and 1 harassment incident.

A review of data from past years indicates that attacks on cemeteries, places of worship, homes, or schools related to religious or belief communities are among the most frequent incidents. Since 2020, the most targeted groups have been Christians (52 incidents), Alevis (42 incidents), and Jews (23 incidents). These figures suggest persistent prejudices and hostile attitudes toward these groups.

Reporting challenges

The report notes that hate crimes are generally underreported and underrecorded, reflecting only a fraction of actual incidents. The main barriers to reporting hate crimes include:

- Victims becoming accustomed to bias-motivated actions and having high thresholds for reporting.

- Fear of social exclusion leading individuals to avoid reporting.

- Concerns that their claims will not be taken seriously or that reporting could result in further victimization, even by law enforcement.

Certain locations associated with religious or belief communities face repeated targeting, indicating systematic threats or pressure on specific individuals or groups. The report highlights that hate crimes against Protestants, Assyrians, and Yazidis have become systematic, with these groups experiencing recurring harassment.

Hate crimes against Protestants and Jews

The report suggests that the rise in hate crimes against Protestants may be partly due to media bias and hateful rhetoric against them. Additionally, since 2019, around 250 Protestants have been deported or had their visa applications rejected for "security" reasons. This official stance parallels frequent portrayals of Protestants as a "threat" to Turkish society due to "missionary activities." Local newspapers sometimes provide church addresses, targeting places of worship.

The report also notes an increase in hate crimes against Jews following Israel's large-scale military operations in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. Incidents in schools where Nazi symbols were used underscore the need for an inclusive, pluralistic, and anti-discrimination educational system and curriculum to ensure a safe school environment.

Legal needs

The report emphasizes that Turkey's legal framework and enforcement are ineffective against these crimes and not aligned with international human rights law. It calls for urgent and multi-faceted improvements in combating these crimes, including:

- Effective investigation of hate crimes.

- Systematic monitoring and reporting of hate crimes based on religion or belief by public institutions.

- Effective compensation for harm.

- A holistic approach to supporting victims.

- Advocacy and monitoring by civil society.

- Multi-stakeholder efforts to combat hate crimes.

The Freedom of Belief Initiative, part of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, has been working since 2011 to protect freedom of thought, conscience, and religion for all in Turkey. The project's activities include monitoring, documenting, reporting, developing solutions, and advocacy. Funda Tekin serves as the project and communications officer for the initiative.

