Report: Ankara prosecutors investigate claims of children trafficked from Turkey to Epstein island

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into allegations that children from Turkey were trafficked to Jeffrey Epstein’s island, according to a report by DW Türkçe.

The investigation was reportedly initiated on Dec 23 following a social media post by Turhan Çömez, an MP from the opposition Good (İYİ) Party, which cited the files released by the US Department of Justice in December.

"These documents state that young girls from Turkey were taken to the island of abuse," Çömez had written. "It was also noted that the children had difficulties because they did not speak English. It is, in a single word, a terrible crime against humanity."

Citing judicial sources, DW Türkçe reported that prosecutors are currently examining approximately three million recently released documents for sections related to Turkey. They are searching for evidence regarding links between suspects in the Epstein case and crimes committed in the country.

What the document says

The document in question is a criminal complaint dated May 2009, filed by a plaintiff allegedly abused by Epstein when they were a minor.

The plaintiff, referred to as "Jane Doe No. 102" to protect her identity, accuses Epstein of transporting minor girls from many countries, including Turkey, the Czech Republic, and across Asia.

The document reads, "He provided accommodations with him in order to have her available to him at all times wherever he went, including while transporting the minor Plaintiff on his private jet.

"Each time they would travel to one of these destinations, the same pattern of sexual abuse would occur, often with a vast array of aspiring models, actresses, celebrities, and/or other females, including minors, from all over the world.

"Upon information and belief, Defendant transported minor girls from Turkey, the Czech Republic, Asia, and numerous other countries, many of whom spoke no English. To Plaintiff’s knowledge, the only females specifically excluded from Defendant’s sexual escapades were African-Americans." (VK)