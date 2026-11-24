Prosecutors have rejected a request for the temporary release of Ali Osman Köse on medical grounds, despite a recommendation from the Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK). Köse has been in prison for 43 years and is serving an aggravated life sentence.

The ATK issued a report on Nov 10 recommending a three-month suspension of Köse's sentence. Despite that, the Tekirdağ Chief Public Prosecutor's Office rejected his request on Nov 16, citing a legal provision that prohibits the suspension of aggravated life sentences under any circumstances.

Köse's lawyer, Naim Feyzullah Eminoğlu, has appealed the decision before the Tekirdağ Court of Sentence Enforcement.

'Pack your belongings, you're being released'

At around 2.30 pm on Nov 17, officers at the Tekirdağ No. 1 Type-F High Security Prison entered Köse's cell, telling him he would be released and asking him to pack his belongings.

Köse began packing. At 3.50 pm, officers returned to his cell and informed him that prosecutors had blocked his release.

The prosecutor's office had issued its decision a day earlier, on Nov 16.

"Apparently, the prison administration was unaware of the prosecutor's decision," lawyer Eminoğlu said. "Ali Osman Köse has been in prison for years, and he's in poor health. He was expecting to be released."

Forensic medicine recommendation

The ATK's 11th Specialization Board in İstanbul unanimously concluded in its Nov 10 report that Köse's sentence should be suspended for three months.

At the end of that period, a new oncology report was to assess the progression of his illness, whether there had been any recurrence or metastasis, whether he had received chemotherapy or radiotherapy, and his treatment plan.

In its decision, the prosecutor's office concluded that Köse was ineligible for a suspension because one of the sentences he was serving was an aggravated life sentence.

The decision cited Article 25 of the law governing the enforcement of sentences, which states, "The enforcement of the prisoner's sentence may not be interrupted under any circumstances. All medical measures applicable to the prisoner, except where medical examinations or necessities require otherwise, shall be carried out in prison or, where this is not possible, in single-occupancy, high-security prisoner wards at fully equipped state or university hospitals."

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'No law can override the right to life'

Eminoğlu argued that the prosecutor's decision was unlawful and unconstitutional:

"Article 25 prohibits it, but ultimately, no law can take precedence over the right to life. We made this point in our petition.

"The ATK also knows that the sentences of prisoners serving aggravated life terms cannot be suspended. But because it considered his condition very serious, it recommended a three-month suspension despite knowing that my client was serving an aggravated life sentence.

"Yet they refused to release him. This is a direct violation of the Constitution and constitutes an interference with the right to life."

Eminoğlu filed an appeal with the Tekirdağ Court of Penal Enforcement on Nov 20.

The petition argued that the prosecutor's decision violated Article 17 of the Constitution, which states, "Everyone has the right to life and the right to protect and develop their physical and spiritual integrity."

"We will exhaust all legal remedies. We will apply to the Constitutional Court," Eminoğlu said.

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Köse's medical history

Born in Bursa in 1957, Köse was arrested in the early 1980s and sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment. He has spent nearly 43 years behind bars.

He underwent surgery in 2021 to remove a cancerous kidney. The ATK subsequently issued several reports concluding that he was fit to remain in prison.

Serhat Eren, a Diyarbakır lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, submitted a parliamentary question to Justice Minister Akın Gürlek regarding Köse's health and the possibility of his release.

Eren asked whether the ATK's medical panels included oncology and neurology specialists and how many oncology checkups Köse had undergone since his 2021 surgery.

He also asked whether the ministry planned any legislative changes concerning the "right to hope" for prisoners serving aggravated life sentences or the suspension of sentences for seriously ill prisoners.

At least 335 seriously ill prisoners According to figures compiled by the Human Rights Association (İHD) in Apr 2025, at least 1,412 prisoners in Turkey have health problems, including 335 who are seriously ill. An indefinite sit-in demanding the release of ill prisoners began outside the Justice Ministry in Ankara on Nov 17, the same day Köse's release was called off at the last minute. Led by the Federation of Prisoners' Families Solidarity Associations (TUHAD-FED) and organized at the call of the DEM Party, the İHD and the Association of Lawyers for Freedom (ÖHD), the protest demands the release of 58 prisoners described as seriously ill.

(FY/VK)