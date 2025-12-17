Rare red fox and rough-legged buzzard spotted in Kars amid harsh winter

Severe cold and heavy snowfall in Turkey’s eastern province of Kars are impacting local wildlife as temperatures drop significantly.

In the rural areas of Sarıkamış district, nighttime temperatures fell to minus 12 degrees Celsius. The harsh winter conditions have made it increasingly difficult for wild animals to find food in the snow-covered landscape.

Near Asboğa village, located nearly10 kilometers from the district center, a red fox and a rough-legged buzzard were observed searching for prey. The rough-legged buzzard is considered a rare sight in the region during the winter months.

After roaming the snowy terrain for some time, the red fox left the area, while the buzzard disappeared from view after soaring over the fields. (TY/VK)