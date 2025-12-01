TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ENVIRONMENT
Date published: 1 December 2025 11:43
 ~ Modified On: 1 December 2025 11:45
2 min Read

Rare fallow deer spotted on camera in protected Antalya habitat

The fallow deer, native to the Mediterranean region, are classified as an endangered species due to habitat loss and hunting.

BIA News Desk

Rare fallow deer spotted on camera in protected Antalya habitat
AA

A fallow deer and its young were recently captured on camera while drinking from a pond in a wildlife conservation area in Antalya, southern Turkey, according to a statement by the Nature Conservation and National Parks 6th Regional Directorate.

The deer were seen in the Düzlerçamı Wildlife Development Area, the only natural habitat in the world currently known to host this endangered species. The footage was taken using a remote wildlife camera and shared on the directorate's social media account.

“These unique moments reveal different generations of fallow deer captured together in the same frame,” the statement said.

The deer were originally raised at the Eşen Island Wildlife Breeding Station and are now being monitored as they live in their natural environment, the directorate added.

The fallow deer, native to the Mediterranean region, are classified as an endangered species due to habitat loss and hunting. Efforts to conserve and breed the species in Turkey are overseen by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry.

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
animals
