Punitive travel restrictions hinder journalists in Turkey, union warns

The Journalists Union of Turkey (TGS) has raised concerns over the increasing use of judicial control measures against reporters, stating that such restrictions are hindering press freedom and interfering with professional journalism.

At a press conference held yesterday at the TGS office in Şişli, İstanbul, union officials said that at least 67 journalists were subjected to judicial control orders between Sep 2024 and Sep 2025. These measures, which typically include international travel bans and mandatory check-ins at police stations, are imposed during investigations and prosecutions.

“We often talk about pressure on the press in terms of trials and detentions. But the number of judicial control orders against journalists is rapidly increasing and making it impossible for them to do their jobs," said TGS Secretary-General Banu Tuna.

“A reporter does not work from behind a desk. A journalist who cannot travel is no longer able to do their job. When someone is prevented from leaving their home, city, or country, the message is clear: ‘You can no longer practice journalism',” she added.

The report did not cover journalists placed under judicial control prior to Sep 2024, meaning the actual number could be higher. “Determining the exact number of journalists currently under judicial control and the duration of these measures is nearly impossible due to the widespread and arbitrary nature of the practice,” Tuna said.

109 journalists detained in a year

The data presented by the union showed that 109 journalists were detained over the past year. Of these, 36 were formally arrested, and four were placed under house arrest. Among those arrested, 32 were later released, while the house arrest orders for all four were lifted. As of today, four journalists detained in the past year remain in detention.

Of the 32 journalists released after arrest, 21 were freed under judicial control measures, three were acquitted, two were released after the announcement of their verdicts was deferred, and six were released with no conditions following an appeal.

Of the 109 journalists who had to testify to either the police or prosecutors, only 27 were released without any judicial restrictions. The remaining 82 were either arrested or placed under judicial control. Judicial control measures for the 46 non-detained journalists included travel bans and mandatory check-ins, in some cases multiple times per week.

“Judicial control has become a form of press control,” said Tuna. “We did not see these kinds of numbers in our reports from two years ago or the one before that. There has been a sharp increase in 2024–2025. It’s a new method—or rather, a renewed use of an old method.”

BİA MEDIA MONITORING REPORT The era of 'judicial control,' confinement and torture in journalism

As an example, Tuna cited investigative journalist Timur Soykan, who is currently required to check in at a police station three times a week due to ongoing investigations. This represents a serious limitation on his ability to travel, she said.

News anchor Özlem Gürses was also mentioned as a case. Gürses was placed under house arrest for 52 days earlier this year over charges she was eventually acquitted of. During that period, her employer Sözcü TV set up a temporary studio in her home so she could continue presenting her morning program remotely.

Another case involved Evrensel reporter Nisa Sude Demirel, who was detained from her home during a dawn raid. Despite providing her signed articles and press credentials to authorities, she was placed under a travel ban and required to check in at a police station twice a week. While the signature obligation was lifted after four months, the travel ban remains in effect. (VK)