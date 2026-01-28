Publishing house faces 'financing terrorism' charge over royalties paid to detained writer

A representative of Kor Kitap publishing house was placed under house arrest yesterday following four days in custody over allegations of "financing terrorism" through royalty payments made to detained writers.

The investigation concerns payments sent to translator and editor Tonguç Ok and writer Necip Baysal, who are currently in prison on "terrorism-related" charges.

"Royalty payments were made by our publishing house to our translator, writer, and editor Tonguç Ok and Necip Baysal, who are in prison, in return for their work," the publishing house said in a written statement yesterday. "These funds sent as royalty payments are used by our friends to shop at the prison canteen. However, today, these purchases are being made the basis for 'terrorist activity'."

"Royalty payments to writers, translators, and editors producing in prison are not terrorism financing. We will not allow attempts to condemn thought and culture," the statement added, calling for the reversal of the house arrest.

Publishing association condemns decision

The Turkish Publishers Association described the development as "extremely worrying" for the publishing world and freedom of expression.

"The ownership and royalty rights of a work belong to its author under Law No. 5846 on Intellectual and Artistic Works, and the author has the right to receive compensation for their labor," the association said. "Royalty payments are made regardless of the author's status."

The association further highlighted that the transactions were conducted through official channels and that spending at prison canteens occurs under state supervision.

"It is difficult to understand the logic of characterizing an expenditure that takes place within the state's own control mechanism as 'terrorist activity'," it stated.

The Turkish Publishers Association demanded the immediate lifting of the house arrest order for the Kor Kitap representative and called for an end to the labeling of publishing activities and books as crime. (TY/VK)