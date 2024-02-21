Publishers criticize book selection criteria in educational initiative

The Turkish Publishers Association has voiced its concerns over the book acquisitions in the "I Read, İstanbul Reads" project, stating that the criteria for selecting books lack impartiality, a scientific approach, and political neutrality.

In a written statement, the association urged a reconsideration of this issue, directly addressing the institutions overseeing the project and the İstanbul Governor.

"We observe that the criteria for selecting the 605,000 books planned to be introduced to schools under the 'I Read, Istanbul Reads' project lack impartiality, a scientific approach, and political neutrality. It is crucial to rectify this mistake, and we earnestly remind the institutions responsible for implementing the project and the Governor of İstanbul," the association emphasized.

Transparency and inclusivity

The association stressed the need for a more transparent and inclusive process in creating lists and acquiring books, asserting that choices should be made in the students' best interest, considering their education levels and age appropriateness. They pointed out the absence of a comprehensive selection that embraces the diversity of literature, calling for collaboration with publishers and educators.

"Democracy should permeate every aspect of life. Especially in critical matters like book selection, it is imperative to act inclusively and avoid unilateral decisions," the association urged.

The statement reiterated the association's long-standing belief that fostering a reading culture and ensuring access to rich content, both classical and contemporary, is crucial for students' academic achievements, creativity, and overall cognitive and emotional development.

The association concluded, "We emphasize once again that both classical and contemporary local and international literary examples should be included in the lists. The transparent sharing of these lists with the public is vital for the well-being and development of the nation's children."