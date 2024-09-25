Publicized torture of İstanbul police killing suspect draws condemnation

The treatment of a 19-year-old suspect accused of killing a police officer during an arrest attempt in İstanbul has sparked criticism from human rights organizations, legal associations, and political parties.

The incident occurred on Sep 22 in the Ümraniye district when the suspect, Y.E.Ç., allegedly took a gun from one of the officers trying to detain him and fired shots, killing 26-year-old police officer Şeyda Yılmaz. He also injured another officer and his mother, who was also present at the scene, in the incident. Y.E.Ç. was captured wounded.

The following day, when being transferred from police custody to court, Y.E.Ç. was photographed wearing a black trash bag and placed in a vehicle labeled "animal monitoring vehicle.”

19-year-old suspect in İstanbul police killing transported in trash bag and animal control vehicle

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya denied reports that a mistreatment investigation had been launched, calling such claims “a despicable lie.”

Criticism has also arisen regarding why Y.E.Ç., who had a record of 26 prior offenses, including drug-related charges and assault, was still at large. The deadly incident occurred while officers were trying to detain him for a motorcycle theft accusation. His mother, Pınar Geçti, told the İhlas News Agency (İHA) that she had repeatedly reported her son’s involvement with drugs to the police but claimed that no effective action was taken.

Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party MP Mehmet Zeki İrmez applied to the Parliamentary Human Rights Inquiry Commission, demanding a parliamentary investigation into the torture and ill-treatment of the suspect in custody.

‘The state of impunity’

Several human rights and legal organizations have condemned the suspect’s treatment. The Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD) said, "The reckless sharing of images showing police mistreating the suspect reflects the current state of impunity. No matter the circumstances, suspects must not be treated in ways that violate human dignity. Torture is not just a crime against an individual; it is a crime against humanity, and it can never be justified."

The Human Rights Association (İHD) also denounced the treatment, emphasizing that "every individual has the right to be treated with dignity. Torture and ill-treatment are absolutely prohibited. Regardless of the crime, handling suspects in violation of domestic law and international conventions, especially the UN Mandela Rules, is unacceptable. No state has the right to take a vengeful approach."

The Lawyers for Freedom Association (ÖHD) called for an investigation into the officers involved, stressing that punishment must be carried out within the framework of the law.

Nahit Eren, President of the Diyarbakır Bar Association, underscored that "torture and ill-treatment are categorically banned in all international and domestic legal frameworks. Acts that degrade human dignity can never be justified, and judicial and administrative investigations must be initiated in a rule-of-law state."

‘Managing social relations through violence’

The Human Rights Foundation of Turkey (TİHV/HRFT) also issued a statement, acknowledging the emotional toll of the tragedy but stressing that “no one, under any circumstances, can be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment. Torture is absolutely prohibited.” The organization also noted that the case demonstrates how violence has become a pervasive tool for managing social relations and resolving conflicts.

The foundation added, “The actions of law enforcement officers in this case amount to torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, which is a crime. The gravity of the situation, including the death of a police officer, does not justify dehumanizing another individual.”

The statement concluded by warning, “When you dehumanize someone, you are also dehumanizing yourself. Worse, anyone who remains silent or complicit in this dehumanization is equally guilty. As a society, we all share responsibility." (VK)