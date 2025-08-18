Public employees halt work across Turkey amid stalled wage negotiations

Public sector workers across Turkey staged a one-day work stoppage today after wage talks with the government failed to produce an agreement.

The action came in response to the government’s proposed raises for 2026 and 2027, affecting six million workers and retirees, which unions said fell far below expectations.

The action disrupted transportation in several provinces, including İzmir, Aydın, Denizli, Zonguldak, Konya and Karabük, where train services were temporarily halted. Staff at Turkish State Railways (TCDD) and İzmir's commuter rail service İZBAN stopped work in the morning rush hour.

'Salaries not enough for basic needs'

In Ankara, the capital, members of the Confederation of Public Employees’ Trade Unions (KESK) and Confederation of Unions of Public Employees of Turkey (Kamu-Sen) marched from the National Library to the Labor and Social Security Ministry, where they issued a joint statement with other labor groups.

Önder Kahveci, head of Kamu-Sen, told demonstrators that workers were exercising their collective power. “We are using the strength that comes from production and striking across Turkey,” he said.

“We are here not only for our own future but for 4 million public employees, 2.5 million retirees, and together with their families, 25 million people," he added.

Kahveci criticized the government’s offer, saying, “Does this allow civil servants to breathe in a country where rents are higher than salaries? Of course not. This proposal ignores the sweat of millions, and that is why we reject it,” he said.

He added that salaries no longer cover basic needs. “Fuel hikes, new taxes, rising food prices, rents… all are above inflation. In big cities, civil servants cannot afford housing. Our retirees cannot meet their basic needs,” he said.

Ayfer Koçak, co-chair of KESK, also denounced the government’s offer, describing it as “an insult to our intelligence."

On its social media account, KESK said, "Our demands are decent wages, better working conditions, and a real collective bargaining agreement that is equipped with the right to strike."

Negotiations

Unions have demanded wage increases of 88.6% for 2026 and 45.2% for 2027, as well as additional benefits including housing, transportation, heating, and meal allowances. They say offers must reflect real living conditions rather than “desk calculations.”

The government had initially offered a raise of 10% for the first half of 2026, 6% for the second half, and 4% for each half of 2027. After unions rejected the proposal, Labor Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced an additional 1,000-lira increase to base salaries, but this too was rejected. (VK)