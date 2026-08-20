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DP: Date Published: 20.08.2026 17:38 20 August 2026 17:38
 ~  MO: Modified On: 20.08.2026 17:42 20 August 2026 17:42
Read Read:  2 minute

Protest singer Metin Turan released after 25 years in prison

Turan was released after the Forensic Medicine Institute concluded that he was unfit to remain in prison because of serious health problems.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Protest singer Metin Turan released after 25 years in prison
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Metin Turan, the lead singer of left-wing protest group Grup Ekin and an author, was released from prison yesterday after serving 25 years.

His lawyer, İsmail Topkaya, announced the release on social media. “Good news... My client Metin Turan, a revolutionary prisoner with his voice and words, has been released,” he wrote.

The Forensic Medicine Institute had previously concluded that Turan was unfit to remain in prison because of serious health problems. An application for his release based on the report was rejected by the Bafra Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. An appeal was subsequently filed with an enforcement judgeship.

Who is Metin Turan?

An Middle East Tehcnical Univesity (METU) graduate, Turan performed as a lead singer for the left-wing protest bands Grup Ekin and Grup Yorum. He was imprisoned for political reasons in the 1990s.

Turan began writing short stories in prison. His story “Öbürkü” received the Ümit Kaftancıoğlu Short Story Award in 2019. He also received honorable mentions in the Gülten Akın Letter Award organized by Nilüfer Municipality in 2021 and the Sait Faik Short Story Competition in 2022.

His published works include the children’s books “Zozi-Dodi ile Arkadaşlarının Maceraları” and “Keşfetmenin Güzelliği” in 2018, “Her İnsan Bir Zamandır” in 2019, “Ama Bir Gün Bir Şey Olur” in 2020, “Başka Türlüsü” in 2021 and “Parçalanmayı Bekleyen” in 2022. (FY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
metin turan
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