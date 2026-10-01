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DP: Date Published: 01.10.2026 14:57 1 October 2026 14:57
 ~  MO: Modified On: 01.10.2026 15:05 1 October 2026 15:05
Read Read:  3 minute

Prosecutors seek trial of singer Mabel Matiz over ‘obscenity’ in music video

Prosecutors said a scene shows a large group of people sitting or lying on the ground in an open area as a man "playing the groom” appears alongside another man with blond hair wearing a yellow suit.

Evrim Kepenek

TRTürkçesini Oku
Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Prosecutors seek trial of singer Mabel Matiz over ‘obscenity’ in music video
Mabil Matiz in the "Ha Leylim" music video
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Prosecutors have completed an investigation into singer Mabel Matiz over the music video for his song “Ha Leylim,” released on Aug 10, and filed an indictment seeking a trial.

A travel ban imposed on Matiz during the investigation remains in place. Prosecutors left it to the court to decide whether the restriction should be lifted.

The investigation was conducted under Article 226 of the Turkish Penal Code, which regulates the offense of “obscenity” under the section on crimes against public morality.

Dance scene

The indictment cited footage beginning at the 3-minute-51-second mark of the video as the basis for the accusation.

Prosecutors said the scene shows a large group of people sitting or lying on the ground in an open area as a man "playing the groom” appears alongside another man with blond hair wearing a yellow suit.

According to the indictment, one of the men removes his jacket before the two begin dancing face to face. Prosecutors said they make repeated movements emphasizing their arms and hips during the dance.

The indictment noted that the scene initially features only music, with the song’s lyrics accompanying the footage later.

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Why the footage is considered ‘obscene’

Prosecutors’ decision to assess the footage under Article 226 has become a central issue in the case.

The indictment’s interpretation of which elements of the scene constitute obscenity has also renewed questions over the boundaries between freedom of expression, artistic freedom and criminal law.

If the case proceeds, the court will make the final determination on whether the footage constitutes an offense under Article 226.

Turkey expands ‘obscenity’ investigations to musicians as 'girl band' given travel ban
Turkey expands ‘obscenity’ investigations to musicians as 'girl band' given travel ban
10 September 2025

About Article 226

Article 226 of the Turkish Penal Code regulates the offense of “obscenity” and is included in the section on crimes against public morality.

The provision criminalizes acts including giving, showing, reading or playing obscene material to children, as well as displaying or publishing such content in places accessible or visible to children or in public.

It also covers the sale, rental, distribution and advertising of such material.

Publishing obscene images, writings or statements through the press or other media, or facilitating their publication, is punishable by six months to three years in prison and a judicial fine of up to 5,000 days.

The use of children in the production of obscene material is subject to heavier penalties.

Article 226/7, however, provides an exemption for scientific works and, except for the third paragraph of the article, works of artistic or literary value, provided that access by children is prevented.

(EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
mabel matiz obscenity
Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
@kepenekevrimm [email protected] all articles of the author
Editor of bianet Women’s News (2018). Editor of bianet Women’s and LGBTI+ News from October 2018 to February 2025. She conducts workshops on gender-focused journalism...

Editor of bianet Women’s News (2018). Editor of bianet Women’s and LGBTI+ News from October 2018 to February 2025. She conducts workshops on gender-focused journalism and reporting on gender-based violence. She is among the founders of the Women and LGBTI+ Commission of the Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS). She is a board member of the TGS Istanbul Branch for the 2023–2027 term. She received the Musa Anter Journalism Award in 2011 and the Turkish Psychiatric Association’s Best News Award in 2024. She worked as a reporter for Cumhuriyet, BirGün, İMC TV, DİHA, Jinha, and Jin News, and also worked for local newspapers in Rize. Her news reports and articles have been published in Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo, and trade magazines. She is one of the founding writers of GOR, a Hemşin culture magazine. She contributed writings to the books Yeşilden Maviye Karadenizden Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, and Medya ve Yalanlar. She was a bianet intern in 2000. She graduated from the Department of International Relations at Istanbul Bilgi University.

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