Prosecutors drop 'terror' probe into journalist over work in pro-Kurdish publications

Prosecutors in Diyarbakır have dropped a "terrorism-related" investigation into journalist Roza Metina (Sultan Mercan), over articles she wrote for pro-Kurdish publications, the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) reported.

Metina, the head of the Mesopotamia Women Journalists Association, had been under investigation for “membership in a terrorist organization” due to her pieces published in the Yeni Özgür Politika newspaper and PolitikArt magazine.

The Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office concluded that the available evidence was insufficient to warrant filing a public case. Prosecutors also ordered the return of electronic devices seized during a police raid on Metina’s home.

The investigation included several journalists, publishers, and translators in addition to Metina. According to lawyers involved in the case, the review process for the other individuals under investigation is still ongoing.

Background As part of an investigation launched by the Eskişehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, police conducted coordinated raids on Nov 26, 2024, in İstanbul, Diyarbakır, Ankara, and Batman, targeting the homes of writers, poets, cartoonists, and journalists. Those detained included bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz as well as Roza Metina, Erdoğan Alayumat, Hamza Kaan (Bilge Aksu), Ahmet Sümbül, Bilal Seçkin, Mehmet Uçar, Havin Derya, and Suzan Demir. Others taken into custody were film director Ardin Diren, poet Hicri İzgören, writer and translator Ömer Barasi, cartoonist Doğan Güzel, photographer Emrah Kelekçier, publishing coordinator Baver Yoldaş, dismissed academic Abdurrahman Aydın, LGBTI+ activist Berfin Atlı, and Serap Güneş. Among those detained, Mehmet Uçar and Hamza Kaan (Bilge Aksu) were formally arrested, while the others were released after four days in custody under judicial control measures. An indictment prepared against the two jailed suspects was initially accepted by the Eskişehir 2nd Heavy Penal Court. The court later ruled that it lacked jurisdiction and separated the journalists’ files, sending them to courts in the cities where they had been detained. The indictment cited the journalists’ reporting, social media posts, and copyright payments they received from media outlets as evidence. Both suspects were released during their first hearings, held on Jul 3 and Jul 8, 2025. Meanwhile, in İstanbul, a separate case was filed against Tuğçe Yılmaz, Erdoğan Alayumat, Suzan Demir, Taylan Abatan, Gülcan Dereli, Serap Güneş, and Berfin Atlı. Their trial is ongoing. In a related development, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office also issued a decision of non-prosecution for journalist Bilal Seçkin.

