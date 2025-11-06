TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
LIFE
Date published: 6 November 2025 12:20
 ~ Modified On: 6 November 2025 12:55
2 min Read

Prosecutors drop drug investigation against seven celebrities after negative test results

Blood and hair samples taken from 19 celebrities last month.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Prosecutors drop drug investigation against seven celebrities after negative test results
Image generated with AI prompts

Prosecutors have decided not to pursue charges against seven celebrities who were among 19 investigated in connection with alleged drug use.

The investigation, led by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, began following an operation carried out by gendarmerie teams on Oct 8, targeting well-known individuals including singers and actors suspected of using narcotics.

During the operation, the celebrities were taken to the Provincial Gendarmerie Command to give statements and provide blood samples. They were then escorted to the Forensic Medicine Institute for further testing. After being examined at the hospital, they were released.

There were no formal detention orders against the individuals and the operations were carried out by the gendarmerie instead of the police.

‘De facto detentions’ without court orders becoming increasingly common in Turkey
‘De facto detentions’ without court orders becoming increasingly common in Turkey
23 September 2025

Following forensic analysis, authorities concluded that no drugs or illicit substances were detected in the blood or hair samples of seven individuals: Duygu Özaslan Mutaf, Demet Evgar Babataş, Mert Yazıcıoğlu, Zeynep Meriç Aral, Ceren Moray Orcan, Hadise Açıkgöz, and Özge Özpirinçci Yamantürk.

The prosecutor’s office issued a decision of non-prosecution for these people because “no substances were detected in the samples,” the decision stated.

Narcotics and pharmaceutical substances that are available only with a green prescription were detected in the other individuals' blood and hair samples and the investigation into them continnues, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
narcotics
related news
Operation on celebrities: Taken in for questioning without a detention order
8 October 2025
/haber/operation-on-celebrities-taken-in-for-questioning-without-a-detention-order-312358
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Operation on celebrities: Taken in for questioning without a detention order
8 October 2025
/haber/operation-on-celebrities-taken-in-for-questioning-without-a-detention-order-312358
Back to Top