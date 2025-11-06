Prosecutors drop drug investigation against seven celebrities after negative test results

Prosecutors have decided not to pursue charges against seven celebrities who were among 19 investigated in connection with alleged drug use.

The investigation, led by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, began following an operation carried out by gendarmerie teams on Oct 8, targeting well-known individuals including singers and actors suspected of using narcotics.

During the operation, the celebrities were taken to the Provincial Gendarmerie Command to give statements and provide blood samples. They were then escorted to the Forensic Medicine Institute for further testing. After being examined at the hospital, they were released.

There were no formal detention orders against the individuals and the operations were carried out by the gendarmerie instead of the police.

Following forensic analysis, authorities concluded that no drugs or illicit substances were detected in the blood or hair samples of seven individuals: Duygu Özaslan Mutaf, Demet Evgar Babataş, Mert Yazıcıoğlu, Zeynep Meriç Aral, Ceren Moray Orcan, Hadise Açıkgöz, and Özge Özpirinçci Yamantürk.

The prosecutor’s office issued a decision of non-prosecution for these people because “no substances were detected in the samples,” the decision stated.

Narcotics and pharmaceutical substances that are available only with a green prescription were detected in the other individuals' blood and hair samples and the investigation into them continnues, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. (VK)