Prosecutors accuse İstanbul municipality of leaking data of millions of citizens

Four municipal personnel were detained today as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality leaked the personal data and location information of millions of citizens through mobile applications it manages.

According to the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation focuses on the alleged extraction and transfer of data from 4.7 million users through the "İstanbul Senin" (İstanbul is yours) app to two foreign countries. Authorities claim that the data, including users’ personal and location information, was accessed through municipality-run applications and later offered for sale on the dark web.

The app, run by the municipality, provides access to transportation, cultural events, and social assistance programs, among other functions.

Prosecutors also allege that within the same app, a sub-application called “İBB Hanem” (My household) processed and leaked voter information belonging to 11 million citizens.

The four individuals detained today work at the municipality’s Smart Urbanism Department and the Communication Coordination Center. Their detention follows an earlier operation on Oct 24, when 15 people were taken into custody. Six of them were formally arrested three days later, while nine were released under judicial control.

The charges under review include “unlawful acquisition of personal data,” “violating tax procedure law,” and “membership in a criminal organization for profit under the leadership of Ekrem İmamoğlu.”

Second arrest order for İmamoğlu

In a separate case related to alleged data leaks, a court on Oct 26 ordered the arrest of İmamoğlu, his campaign director Necati Özkan, and journalist Merdan Yanardağ on espionage charges. That investigation involves allegations of unlawful data access and communications during the 2019 local election campaign.

İmamoğlu, also announced as his party's presidential candidate, has been in pretrial detention since March after being implicated in a corruption investigation that led to his suspension from office. More than 100 others, including municipal staff and affiliated business figures, have also been arrested in connection with that case.

The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), claim the legal proceedings are politically motivated, while government officials say the judiciary is acting based on evidence and witness testimony. (VK)