Prosecutor seeks punishment for participants of Boğaziçi pride march

The trial of 69 individuals detained and allegedly subjected to torture for participating in the Pride March held on May 20, 2022, on the campus of Boğaziçi University is nearing its conclusion.

During today's fourth hearing, the prosecutor presented their indictment, requesting punishment for the 69 individuals for "participating in an unlawful march and refusing to disperse despite warnings," and for two students for "resisting authorities." The trial, held at the 31st Heavy Penal Court of İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, was observed by representatives from the US Consulate, the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), the İstanbul Bar Association Human Rights Center, and the Civil Society Studies Association.

According to a report by ÜniKuir, following the prosecutor's request for punishment, defense attorneys requested time to prepare their defense. It was decided that two students who are currently outside Turkey will be allowed to provide their defense from abroad.

The trial was adjourned to October 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

What happened?

The Boğaziçi University LGBTI+ Studies Club (BÜLGBTİA+), whose activities were halted by the then-rector Melih Bulu, appointed as the rector by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had planned a Pride March on the campus on the final day of the Pride Week events.

On May 20, 2022, the day before the 9th Boğaziçi Pride March was scheduled to take place, X-Ray machines were installed at the Etiler Gate of the campus, citing the Taşoda Music Festival. Starting from the morning of May 20, the campus was surrounded by police and detention vehicles.

Except for the main gate, the entrances to the South Campus were closed off. When students headed from the South Square towards the closed club room for the planned march, riot police began attacking without any warning. The students, surrounded, were forced into detention vehicles through a corridor that should have been opened for them to leave the area. Despite the students' protests of "We are dispersing," the police assault continued on campus for some time.

A student on campus that day described the events: "Police and security officers squeezed us from both sides and surrounded us. Without any warning to disperse, they detained our friends with reverse handcuffs and torture." (TY/VK)