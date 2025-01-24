Prominent talent manager, actors investigated over 2013 Gezi Park protests

Ayşe Barım, a well-known talent manager representing several prominent actors in Turkey, was detained today as part of an investigation linking her to the countrywide anti-government demonsrations in 2013, known as the Gezi Park protests.

Barım is investigated for "attempting to overthrow the government or preventing it from fulfilling its duties," according to reporting from the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

She is accused of encouraging actors under her management to participate in the protests in 2013.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that wiretapped conversations from 2013 reveal that Barım had discussions with actor Mehmet Ali Alabora, who has been living in exile since the protests. During these calls, Barım allegedly coordinated with Alabora and others to organize a public statement by artists in support of the protests.

Prosecutors have also alleged that Barım maintained "extensive communication" with high-profile figures involved in the Gezi Park trial, including Osman Kavala, Çiğdem Mater, both currently in prison.

Several actors summoed to testify

As part of the same investigation, several actors represented by Barım, namely Dolunay Soysert, Halit Ergenç, Rıza Kocaoğlu and Mehmet Günsür, have been summoned to give statements. Prosecutors are expected to summon additional individuals for questioning in the coming days.

The Gezi trial, which included a retrial as part of a lengthy legal process, concluded in Apr 2022 with businessperson Osman Kavala receiving a life sentence for "attempting to overthrow the government" in what is widely criticized as a politcally motivated verdict. Seven human rights advocates were also sentenced to 18 years in prison for aiding the attempt.

In Sep 2023, the Court of Cassation, the country's highest appellate court, overturned the verdicts for three of the convicted individuals. Throughout this process, Barım had not been named as a suspect in the case.

Monopoly allegations

The investigation comes amid another probe into Barım for allegedly monopolizing the entertainment industry in Turkey. She has faced accusations of excluding certain actors from projects and favoring a select group, creating an anti-competitive environment.

The Competition Authority on Jan 8 launched an investigation into 21 talent agencies and management companies operating in the film and television industry, including Barım's ID İletişim agency. The prosecutor’s office initiated its own probe into Barım on Jan 10, issuing a travel ban and freezing her financial accounts.

Despite denying the allegations, Barım’s influence in the sector has raised questions about the fairness of casting practices.

Barım represents numerous prominent figures in Turkish cinema and television, including Serenay Sarıkaya, Hazal Kaya, Halit Ergenç, Bergüzar Korel, Fahriye Evcen, and Merve Dizdar.

he monopolization claims have divided the entertainment industry, with actors represented by Barım defending her, while others view the investigation as an attempt to remove Barım and redistribute the substantial revenue within the sector. (VK)