Producer and director Reber Dosky detained in Turkey for three days

Dutch-Kurdish journalist, producer, and director Reber Dosky, known for films like "Radio Kobanî," "Sıddık and the Panther," and "Daughters of the Sun," was detained in Turkey last week.

Dosky, who came to Turkey for his new project and was held in custody for three days, was detained on grounds of being "connected to terrorist activities."

According to Villa Media's report, Dosky commented on the detention process, saying, "You can never exactly know what triggered the process. I believe they attached the terrorism label to me because of my work."

Taken to the Repatriation Center (GGM) in Urfa, Dosky stated that he encountered inhumane conditions there, including placing a migrant in the freezer as a punishment.

Dosky stated, "During the headcount, someone was overlooked. I had to remind them that the missing person was in the freezer."

Providing information to the press about the process, Dosky's manager, Thomas Bruning, said, "We are happy about his release, but it is currently not possible for Dosky to continue his work in Turkey. It is extremely sad that critical journalists in Turkey can be indiscriminately detained and deported."

Dutch journalist and writer Frederike Geerdink condemned the detention of Dosky in Turkey with the following statement on the social media platform X:

"Award-winning Kurdish-Dutch filmmaker Reber Dosky was detained in Turkey for several days and then expelled. The charge? "Terrorism", of course, based on some secret witness. Glad he is back home safely now but what a disgrace to treat an independent filmmaker like this!"

Recommendation to watch:

The documentary "Sıddık and the Leopard," which won the Best Documentary Award at the 2019 IDFA held in the Netherlands, tells the story of Sıddık, who traces the tracks of the Persian leopard, unseen for years in Kurdistan. In the documentary, the leopard, metaphorically represented through Sıddık, becomes a vehicle expressing the hopes and longings of Kurds for life in all four parts: "While some of you may wonder about the significance of animals living when people are constantly dying in the Middle East, this leopard represents hope for peace for us." Director: Reber Dosky

Scenarist: Reber Dosky

Actor: Sidik Barzani

Music: Mehmûd Berazî

Production: 2019

(TY/PE)