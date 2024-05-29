Pro-Palestinian activists released after 25 days in arrest

Five pro-Palestinian activists have been released after 25 days under arrest. The activists, members of the “1000 Youth for Palestine” movement, were arrested after May Day demonstrations where they chanted "Murderous Israel, collaborator Erdoğan.”

The initiative stated, "Those who do not refrain from supporting genocide do not have the power to judge us! Just now, a release order was issued for our five friends! Innocent youths were held in Silivri Prison for a full 25 days."

Members of the group were among dozens of individuals who were detained in house raids following the May Day events. The prosecutors also mentioned their previous protests and anti-Erdoğan slogans, which led to the arrest of the five individuals aged between 19 and 25.

Describing themselves as an "anti-Zionist, anti-imperialist, and anti-capitalist community,” the 1000 Youth movement staged several protests during the Gaza war, demanding the Turkish government severe its commercial ties with Israel.

Pro-Palestinian youth group members allege mistreatment in police custody

(HA/VK)