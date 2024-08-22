Pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya Agency’s website blocked

TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 22 August 2024 10:57
 ~ Modified On: 22 August 2024 10:59
1 min Read

The agency has changed its domain to continue its operations.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
The website of the pro-Kurdish news agency, Mezopotamya Ajansı (MA), has been blocked in Turkey. The site, accessible at “mezopotamyaajansi38.com,” was taken down following a decision by the Eskişehir 4th Penal Judgeship of Peace.

Upon attempting to access the website, users are met with a notice indicating that the site has been restricted based on the court order. However, the news agency promptly announced that it continues its operations via an alternative domain: "http://mezopotamyaajansi40.com."

Changing domain addresses is a common strategy employed by websites facing access restrictions. Pro-Kurdish and leftist news agencies have frequently resorted to this method when confronted with such challenges. (NK/VK)

censorship online censorship access blocks
