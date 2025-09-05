Pro-Kurdish daily Yeni Yaşam’s X account blocked in Turkey for third time

Access to the X account of Yeni Yaşam, a pro-Kurdish daily newspaper, has been blocked in Turkey. This marks the third time the newspaper’s account has been taken down on the platform.

Authorities did not inform the newspaper of the reason behind the latest restriction, according to a report by the Mezopotamya Agency (MA)

Yeni Yaşam announced that it can now be followed at its new account, @gazeteyeniyasam.

The newspaper's website is also banned in Turkey, and it continues publishing at the domain yeniyasamgazetesi9.com, a common method used by media outlets to circumvent access bans. The number 9 in the URL indicates the outlet's ninth attempt to evade censorship. (EMK/VK)