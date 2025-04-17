Pro-government journalist detained after CHP takeover claims

Rasim Ozan Kütahyalı, a well-known pro-government pundit, has been detained in an investigation for allegedly spreading disinformation regarding his claims about a potential takeover of the main opposition party by the government.

Kütahyalı was taken into custody in Bolu, northwestern Turkey, at around 1 pm, according to media reports.

In a series of social media posts late yesterday, Kütahyalı claimed that an ongoing court case related to alleged irregularities at the Republican People’s Party's (CHP) Nov 2023 congress would result in the annulment of the election of the party chair. A trustee would be appointed to oversee the party and a new congress would be held within 45 days, Kütahyalı said citing "a friend who is a security bureaucrat in Ankara."

Further claiming that all police leave in Ankara had been canceled and that a large contingent of officers had been dispatched from İstanbul to the capital, Kütahyalı wrote, “Ankara is preparing for a very long day tomorrow." Kütahyalı often asserts access to inside government information.

The posts triggered a wave of speculation about the possibility of a trustee being installed to lead the CHP, a scenario the party already sees as a political maneuver to unseat its leadership.

At the 2023 congress in question, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the party’s long-time chair, was defeated by Özgür Özel, who was backed by İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, currently detained on corruption charges.

In February, following complaints by party members alleging vote buying to support Özel’s candidacy, a criminal investigation was launched into allegations of fraud and irregularities at the congress.

Following İmamoğlu’s arrest last month, the CHP held an extraordinary congress on Apr 6 in a bid to preempt any judicial move that could result in a trusteeship, according to the party leadership.

Özel was re-elected as party chair at that congress. A party member had petitioned the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) to invalidate the vote, but the YSK rejected the appeal yesterday, upholding the legitimacy of the Apr 6 congress.

CHP calls emergency congress to 'prevent government takeover'

Officials weigh in

About an hour after his initial posts, Kütahyalı reversed his claims, stating that his earlier remarks were based on “incorrect information.” The likelihood of a trustee being appointed to the CHP was “zero,” he wrote.

His posts drew sharp criticism from opposition circles and also had an immediate negative impact on the economy, with declines observed in the futures markets.

Shortly afterward, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced without naming Kütahyalı that the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had launched a criminal investigation under Article 217/A of the Turkish Penal Code for “public dissemination of misleading information” related to the claims about the CHP congress case.

The Center for Combating Disinformation, a government agency, also issued a statement, labeling the claims as "manipulative."

"The allegations about the verdict in a case that has not even been heard yet are baseless," the center's statement read.

Kütahyalı later quoted the justice minister’s post, acknowledging his error: “It was a wrong prediction. Whatever Mr. Yılmaz says is right,” he wrote. (VK)