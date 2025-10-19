Pro-federation candidate wins Northern Cyprus elections in landslide

Tufan Erhürman, leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), has won the presidential elections in Northern Cyprus by a wide margin, according to preliminary results.

The Supreme Election Board of Northern Cyprus announced at around 7.40 local time (GMT+3) that unofficial results had been received from 753 of the 777 ballot boxes. Erhürman secured 62.80% of the vote, while incumbent President Ersin Tatar, who ran as an independent candidate, received 35.77%.

Voter turnout stood at 62.83% in the election, which featured seven candidates, including five independents. Under the electoral system, a candidate who receives 50% plus one vote in the first round is elected president.

Erhürman supports a "bi-zonal, bi-communal" federal solution to the Cyprus issue, whereas Tatar backs a two-state model aligned with Turkey’s foreign policy on Cyprus.

The Erhürman couple casting their votes (AA)

Casting his vote earlier in the day, Erhürman said, "This election is about our children. That’s the consciousness we’ve acted with. The decision made here will impact our future."

Tatar, on the other hand, framed the vote as a “referendum-like” choice over the Turkish Cypriot community’s future. “What matters is the Turkish Cypriot people's struggle for existence on these lands, their path toward greater prosperity in the coming period, and their rightful, lawful, and sovereign march into the future as one of the two peoples of Cyprus,” he said after casting his vote.

Tatar also expressed his gratitude to Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for their continued support of Northern Cyprus.

After the results became clear, Tatar condeded defeat, saying, “Of course, we must respect the voters’ decision. I have served tirelessly for five years, but this is the judgment the voters have made. I congratulate Tufan Erhürman,” according to reports on Turkish Cypriot media.

'Our relationship with Turkey is vital'

Following his election victory, Tufan Erhürman rejected claims that he is anti-Turkey, dismissing such portrayals as “propaganda” in an interview with Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency (AA)

“Our relationship with Turkey is vital,” Erhürman said, stressing that formulating foreign policy without consultation with Turkey “has never been the case in the past, and it won’t be during my term either.”

Southern Cypriot leader congratulates Erhürman

Nikos Christodoulides, the president of the Republic of Cyprus, congratulated Tufan Erhürman on his electoral victory. In a written statement from the presidency, Christodoulides expressed his wish to “meet as soon as possible.”

Christodoulides emphasized his continued commitment to “working decisively for a just, lasting solution to the Cyprus issue based on European principles," according to a report by the Bugün Kıbrıs newspaper, citing Greek Cypriot media.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) is recognized only by Turkey. Its foundation followed a series of events triggered by a 1974 coup in Cyprus that aimed to unite the island with Greece, known as enosis. In response, Turkey launched a military operation invoking its guarantor rights.

Following Turkey's operation, a transitional administration, the Turkish Federated State of Cyprus, was established in 1975. In 1983, it declared independence under the name Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkey has kept its military presence on the island since the 1974 operation. (VK)