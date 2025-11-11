Pro-Erdoğan social media figure detained after criticizing president's Atatürk speech

Furkan Bölükbaşı, a social media personality known for supporting the ruling party, has been detained over a post allegedly targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The İstanbul Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Bölükbaşı is under investigation for "attempted assassination and physical attack against the president," under Article 310 of the Turkish Penal Code. The charge stems from a post he shared following Erdoğan’s speech yesterday, commemorating the death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the republic.

In reply to another user on the platform X, Bölükbaşı wrote, “Menderes’s downfall came from trying curry favor with Kemalism. I hope the same doesn’t happen to this government of Muslims,” referring to Adnan Menderes, the former prime minister who was ousted by a military coup in 1960 and later executed.

The post was later deleted, but the prosecutor’s office launched a formal investigation.

Also, Bölükbaşı’s account on X has since been suspended.

During the commemoration, Erdoğan praised Atatürk’s role in the early republic, stating, “Gazi led the transformation of our state in many fields.” He also warned that insults against Atatürk on social media would not be tolerated.

Erdoğan’s remarks received attention for their unusually positive tone toward Atatürk. Some social media users who typically support the president reacted critically. (VK)