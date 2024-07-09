Private universities fire over 100 academics as school year ends

With the end of the academic year, several private universities in Turkey have laid off more than 100 academics in total.

Institutions such as Arel University, Beykent University, Kadir Has University, and Fenerbahçe University have each dismissed over 20 academics, with Maltepe University also witnessing layoffs.

Tahsin Mert Saygın, the İstanbul representative of the Private Sector Teachers’ Union, and some dismissed academics spoke to bianet about the situation, criticizing the universities for what they call an ‘academic massacre.’

"Instead of appreciation, they fired us"

A lecturer who worked at Fenerbahçe University for four years and was recently dismissed described the process:

"When I asked why I was being dismissed, they said there wasn't a legitimate reason and that I was in the right. They used expressions like ‘You were caught in the mix.’ When I pressed for a real reason, they admitted, ‘You’re right, we have nothing to tell you.’”

The lecturer expressed frustration, saying, "We put a lot of effort into this place. Instead of appreciating it, they dismissed us without any real reason. It's a serious injustice."

"A complete purge"

Tahsin Mert Saygın from the Private Sector Teachers’ Union pointed out the lack of national planning and public management in education, stating, “Foundation universities, driven by short-term financial plans and market conditions, are conducting what amounts to a purge based on legally questionable fixed-term contracts.”

“Academics are being dismissed in a humiliating manner, without cause or prior notice, becoming jobless overnight,” he added.

He outlined the union’s plans for the upcoming period: “During the university preference period, we will hold actions to expose what’s happening and inform students and their families about the universities they are considering.”

He concluded by inviting all academics working at foundation universities to join the union’s foundation universities unit. (AD/VK)