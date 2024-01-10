TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 10 January 2024 13:47
 ~ Modified On: 10 January 2024 14:43
1 min Read

Prison transport shuttle vehicle overturns in Diyarbakır

Nearly 10 people, including detainees, convicts, and military personnel, were injured in the accident.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Prison transport shuttle vehicle overturns in Diyarbakır
Mezopotamya Agency

In Silvan district of Diyarbakır, the shuttle vehicle carrying detainees and convicts overturned.

According to Mezopotamya Agency's report, nearly 10 people, including detainees/convicts and military personnel, were injured as a result of the vehicle overturning. 

The wounded were taken to hospitals in Diyarbakır.

The shuttle vehicle was transporting convicts from İstanbul Maltepe Penitentiary No. 3 to Ahlat Closed and Open Penitentiary in Bitlis. (AS/PE)

