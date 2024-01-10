Prison transport shuttle vehicle overturns in Diyarbakır

In Silvan district of Diyarbakır, the shuttle vehicle carrying detainees and convicts overturned.

According to Mezopotamya Agency's report, nearly 10 people, including detainees/convicts and military personnel, were injured as a result of the vehicle overturning.

The wounded were taken to hospitals in Diyarbakır.

The shuttle vehicle was transporting convicts from İstanbul Maltepe Penitentiary No. 3 to Ahlat Closed and Open Penitentiary in Bitlis. (AS/PE)