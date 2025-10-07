Prison sentences sought for music group Manifest over “obscene acts”

Members of the music group Manifest are facing charges of “obscene acts” and “indecent exposure” over dance performances during their concert in Istanbul on September 6. Launched ex officio, the investigation concluded.

The prosecutor’s office demanded that the group members be sentenced to between six months and one year in prison for “committing obscene acts by means of exposure.”

Investigation launched ex officio

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that it had launched an ex officio investigation into the Manifest group due to dance moves and stage performances deemed “obscene” during their concert at KüçükÇiftlik Park on September 6.

During the investigation, the group members gave statements and were released under judicial control measures, including a travel ban and a signature obligation.

Manifest: “We didn’t intend to offend anyone”

Following the investigation, Manifest issued a statement on social media, standing by their stage performance but emphasizing that they had no intention to offend anyone:

“While we take full responsibility for our performance on stage, we would like it to be known that our intention was never to disturb anyone or disregard sensitivities.”

Access ban and new indictment

While the investigation was ongoing, the Ankara 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace imposed an access ban on the concert footage on the grounds of “protecting national security and public order.”

In the newly prepared indictment, the group members are accused of “committing obscene acts by means of exposure,” and the prosecutor is seeking six months to one year in prison for each of them.

Growing scrutiny of artists

In recent weeks, similar investigations against artists have drawn attention.

Roughly two weeks ago, singer Mabel Matiz also faced obscenity charges and a prison demand of six months to three years over the lyrics of his song Perperişan.

About Manifest The popular music group Manifest is composed of Mina Solak, Esin Bahat, Zeynep Sude Oktay, Lidya Pınar, Sueda Uluca, and Emine Hilal Yelekçi. The group began performing live after participating in the Big5 competition, giving concerts in Istanbul on February 16–17. Their first album, titled Manifestival, was released on June 13. With a combined following of around two million across Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube, the group has gained significant popularity among young audiences.

