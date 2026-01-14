Prison occupancy in Turkey exceeds 130%

The Civil Society in the Penal System Association (CİSST) has released its January 2026 prison statistics, reporting that the occupancy rate in Turkish prisons has surpassed 131%.

According to the data, the total prison population dropped by 7.27% compared to the previous month and by 2.84% over the last six months, reaching 402,012 people.

The number of prisoners in open prisons fell by 12.36% from December, dropping to 108,059. Closed prisons, meanwhile, saw a 5.18% decline, with 293,955 people currently held in these facilities.

338,109 convicts

Inmates in closed prisons now make up 73.12% of the total prison population.

The number of convicted prisoners decreased by 8.26% from the previous month to 338,109. While the number of pre-trial detainees dropped by 1.65% since December, it has risen by 11.13% over the last six months, now totaling 63,905.

Nearly 100,000 'excess prisoners'

As of January, the official capacity of Turkish prisons stands at 305,286. However, the actual population exceeds this by 96,726, resulting in an occupancy rate of 131.69%.

Although the number of prisoners exceeding capacity fell by 24.53% compared to the previous month, it increased by 9.82% over the past six months.

Children in prison

The number of incarcerated children aged between 12 and 18 dropped by 5.25% compared to December but has risen by 2.41% over six months, reaching 4,421. Girls account for 4.57% of this group.

Based on Justice Ministry data from Oct 13, 2025, 881 children under the age of six are currently living in prison with their mothers.

The population of prisoners aged 65 and over fell by 5.64% from the previous month and by 2.30% over six months, reaching 6,285.

The number of women prisoners dropped by 6.66% compared to December but increased slightly by 0.59% in the past six months, rising to 18,946. (AB/VK)