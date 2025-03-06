President issues directive to combat workplace harassment

A new presidential directive aimed at preventing workplace psychological harassment, also known as mobbing, was published in the Official Gazette today with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The directive outlines measures to protect employees from psychological harassment and strengthen efforts to combat such behavior in workplaces.

Under the new regulations, employees who experience mobbing can file complaints through multiple channels, including the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER), the Grand National Assembly of Turkey’s Petition Commission, the Labor and Social Security Communication Center (ALO 170), or directly with the Labor and Social Security Ministry, the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkey (TİHEK), and the Ombudsman Institution.

Psychological Harassment Prevention Board reestablished

As part of the directive, the Psychological Harassment Prevention Board, initially formed under a 2011 directive, has been reestablished within the Labor and Social Security Ministry.

The board will convene with representatives from the Justice Ministry, TİHEK, the Ombudsman Institution, the Public Officials Ethics Committee, the Labor and Social Security Ministry’s Guidance and Inspection Department, the Ministry’s Training and Research Center, the General Directorate of Occupational Health and Safety, labor unions, employer organizations, public sector unions, and other relevant institutions and experts specializing in psychological harassment.

The board’s responsibilities will include contributing to the development of nationwide policies to combat workplace harassment, coordinating education and awareness programs, conducting or commissioning research, preparing reports and informational materials, and raising public awareness. The board will determine its own procedures, while the Labor and Social Security Ministry will provide secretarial services.

Employers and managers responsible for preventive measures

Employers, managers, and employees are expected to avoid any actions or behaviors that could be considered violations of fundamental rights and freedoms or constitute psychological harassment.

The directive emphasizes that the primary responsibility for combating workplace harassment lies with employers and managers. They are required to assess and mitigate potential risks of psychological harassment in their workplaces and implement preventive and protective policies.

Relevant institutions and organizations are also expected to organize and expand training and awareness programs on workplace harassment. These programs will include information on employee rights and complaint mechanisms, ensuring that all workers are adequately informed.

The directive further mandates that investigations into workplace harassment allegations be conducted with strict confidentiality, protecting the privacy of individuals involved. Authorities are also instructed to prevent false allegations from damaging the reputation of institutions and organizations. Cases will be handled with urgency and diligence.

Additionally, collective labor agreements and other workplace contracts should include provisions aimed at preventing and addressing workplace harassment.

Psychologists working at the ALO 170 hotline will continue to provide guidance, assistance, and support to employees experiencing workplace harassment.

Turkey has not signed ILO Convention 190

International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 190 is the first legally binding international treaty aimed at preventing violence and harassment in the workplace. Adopted in 2019, the convention seeks to protect workers from physical, psychological, and sexual violence and harassment at work.

Globally recognized as a major step forward, the treaty has been signed by 44 countries so far. Labor unions and human rights organizations continue to pressure governments worldwide to ratify the convention.

Despite the six years since its adoption, Turkey has yet to sign the agreement. If Turkey were to ratify the convention, it would be required to strengthen its legal framework and provide broader protections for workers against workplace harassment. (HA/VK)