Pope Leo XIV meets Catholic clergy in İstanbul

Pope Leo XIV, head of the Vatican State, delivered a speech in İstanbul as part of his official visit to Turkey. He met with bishops, priests, deacons, and other members of the clergy at the Church of the Holy Spirit (Saint Esprit Cathedral) in Harbiye.

Recalling that the apostles of Jesus Christ had also migrated to Anatolia, the Pope noted that ancient cities such as Antioch and Ephesus, located within today’s İzmir province, were once home to key figures of early Christianity, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reporting. He emphasized the presence of many diverse Christian communities across Turkey today.

Pope Leo XIV also offered various spiritual messages and counsel to clergy and members of the Christian community during his address. He referred to the devastating earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb 6, 2023, expressing his gratitude to international organizations that supported the Church’s relief efforts in the aftermath of the disaster.

Later in the day, the Pope is scheduled to visit the French Hospital and will travel by helicopter to İznik in Bursa province to attend a ceremony marking the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea.

Pope Leo XIV, elected in May during the Papal Conclave, began his first international tour, which includes Turkey and Lebanon. Arriving in Turkey yesterday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Pope first held official meetings in Ankara.

Tomorrow, he is set to visit the Sultanahmet (Blue) Mosque, and then travel to the Mor Efrem Syriac Orthodox Church to meet with local church representatives and leaders of Christian communities. His itinerary also includes a visit to the Church of St. George and the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, where he will meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and sign a joint declaration.