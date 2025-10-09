Pop singers İrem Derici and Hadise accused of drug-related offenses, claim innocence

Following instructions from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, singer İrem Derici made a press statement On Wednesday morning after being taken from her home by the gendarmerie.

Although they live within the city, the artists were taken from their homes by gendarmerie teams and brought to the İstanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command in Maslak. They were then taken to the Forensic Medicine Institution and Şişli Etfal Training and Research Hospital. After hair and blood samples were collected for testing, they were returned to the Provincial Gendarmerie Command and released.

“The taking of artists violates both domestic law and ECtHR precedents”

Legal expert Deniz Yazgan, consulted by bianet, emphasized that removing individuals from their homes without a ‘forced appearance’ order and without their consent is contrary to both Turkish law and European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) case law.

İrem Derici: My conscience is clear

After spending the day shuttled between the gendarmerie and hospitals, İrem Derici spoke to the press:

“I categorically reject any accusations… Being taken from my home at 7.00 a.m. this morning upset me greatly. I am a straightforward person who would have immediately gone to give my statement and provide blood and hair samples if called. I am the one most eager for these results because my conscience is as pure as mother’s milk,” she said.

Referring to fellow actor Meriç Aral Keskin, who requested a breast pump to feed her newborn during the operation, Derici added:

“I think the thing that affected me most today was Meriç.”

Addressing the association of her name with drugs, Derici said:

“Even having my name mentioned alongside drugs is a huge mistake. I would never be foolish enough to risk a 14-year career over something like this. I didn’t find my life on the street. I completely reject any accusation.”

Hadise: I don’t even smoke

After being questioned and released, singer Hadise rushed to her concert in Ankara and described the morning:

“For the first time in my life, I woke up scared at 6.30 a.m. My door was being pounded on like crazy… I immediately called security to ask what was happening, who was at my door. I didn’t want to open it at that hour. They said the gendarmerie had come to take you. That sentence alone is terrifying.”

Hadise added:

“I don’t even smoke. And I have nothing against people who do—don’t get me wrong. But knowing I am completely clean, it hurt me today. It was painful.”

She reassured her audience:

“I came here on my own, and being mentioned like this today in front of you upset me deeply. Full tests were conducted, hair samples were taken. All results will be available soon. My conscience is completely clear. I wanted to share this with you. I wouldn’t have wanted to experience today, but I believe there is some good in it. I’m looking forward and moving ahead. Thank you very much for your respect and love.”

What happened? On the morning of Wednesday, October 8, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office’s Office for Smuggling, Narcotics, and Economic Crimes launched an operation targeting well-known individuals—mostly singers, actors, and performers—over allegations of “using narcotics or stimulants.” During the operation, Dilan Polat, Engin Polat, İrem Derici, Kubilay Aka, Kaan Yıldırım, Hadise Açıkgöz, Berrak Tüzünataç, Duygu Özaslan Mutaf, Demet Evgar Babataş, Zeynep Meriç Aral Keskin, Özge Özpirinçci, and Mert Yazıcıoğlu were taken to the Provincial Gendarmerie Command for questioning and collection of blood samples. Later, the celebrities were brought to the Forensic Medicine Institution. Although they were escorted by gendarmerie teams from their residences for questioning, according to Anadolu Agency, no formal detention orders had been issued against them.

(AEK/MH)