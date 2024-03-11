TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 11 March 2024 10:28
 ~ Modified On: 11 March 2024 10:32
2 min Read

Politicians urged for 'sincerity' in Marmaris

The Marmaris City Council and the Marmaris Ecological Struggle Committee emphasized in a joint statement that the ecological damage in the city is so genuine and poignant that it cannot be exploited for political gain.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
The Marmaris City Council and the Marmaris Ecological Struggle Committee issued a joint statement on the local elections. The text was read by Halime Şaman during the announcement held in Kent Square, as reported by Mezopotamya Agency.

Şaman, expressing that their experiences are so genuine and poignant that they cannot be exploited for political gain, stated that they expect sincerity from politicians during the local election process. She said, "For a long time, the Marmaris Ecological Struggle Committee and the Marmaris City Council have been engaged in a challenging struggle. We have been and continue to be part of this struggle for both our own future and the rights and nature of the city. When our nature and living spaces were being plundered, what we experienced was very real, and the price we paid was very high.

"While Sinpaş was destroying the National Park, MUÇEV Marina was invading Karacasöğüt Bay, concrete was poured into the wetland area on 142 parcels in Hisarönü, and right next to it, the wetland area with the same structure, supposedly turned into the municipality's picnic area, was filled with Sinpaş's debris, where were you?" 

Şaman, emphasizing that the areas were earned through labor, expressed that they would not allow playing with the minds of the people as if they were the owners of struggles without contributing labor. She said, "Politics is conducted hand in hand with the truth, in the fields of struggle. When we were defending Marmaris, you were absent, and we will never forget that you were not there." (AD/VK)

