Political leaders in Turkey oppose US, Israeli war on Iran

As US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliations entered their third day, political leaders in Turkey have responded with opposition to the escalating conflict, calling for a return to diplomacy and warning of the potential for broader regional instability.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking after the initial attacks on Iran on Feb 28, expressed regret over the failure of diplomatic efforts and accused Israel of provocation. He condemned the attacks as a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and criticized Iran for targeting US military bases in Gulf countries during its retaliatory strikes.

The president has continued to hold phone calls with regional leaders in response to the conflict.

Following Iran's confirmation of the death of its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Erdoğan issued a message of condolence on social media:

“I am saddened by the death of our neighbor Iran’s Religious Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a result of yesterday’s attacks. I extend my condolences to the Iranian people, and I pray for God’s mercy upon Mr. Khamenei.

"Turkey will continue its efforts decisively so that the people of Iran and our friends and brothers across the region can regain the peace and stability they deserve, and so that the ongoing conflict in our region ends and diplomacy prevails.”

Bahçeli: ‘Barbaric’ Israel responsible

Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and a key ally of Erdoğan, also held Israel responsible for triggering the conflict.

During a Feb 28 speech, Bahçeli said, “The anticipated US strike on Iran was carried out by a proxy state, a rogue state, a barbaric state, a terrorist state—Israel.”

He continued, “The military operations carried out in coordination by the US and Israel without waiting for the results of ongoing negotiations with Iran are, in my view, unjust, illegal, and open to widespread threats.”

Describing the scene as “drenched in blood,” Bahçeli called for an immediate end to the conflict.

“Chain wars must stop at once, and common sense must prevail,” he said. “Waging war when peace is possible means sabotaging both regional and global systems.

"Let me warn: the targeting of Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, and Karaj, and the inevitable retaliation, could rapidly spiral into a global war. Peace must prevail.

"It is unacceptable for Islamic lands to be plunged into darkness during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Özel warns agains instability in Iran

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel issued a written statement yesterday, opposing the US and Israeli strikes and urging a return to diplomatic negotiations.

“We are closely following the developments triggered by the US and Israel’s attack on Iran,” the statement read. “We oppose the strikes carried out against our neighbor Iran in blatant disregard of international law.”

Özel laid out his party’s position in seven points:

Rejection of war and conflict in the region. Opposition to interventions by the US and Israel that ignore international law and target civilians. Emphasis that while the CHP does not endorse Iran’s repressive policies, the future of Iran and the region should be decided only by its own people. Concern over any actions that could destabilize the region, which is of vital importance to Turkey. A call for all parties to act with restraint and for the international community to stand against all illegal interventions. A warning that a broader regional war would bring irreversible destruction. A critique of the emerging international system that allows the US and Israel to intervene in any country at will, as seen in Palestine, Venezuela, and Greenland.

DEM Party: Intervention in Iran not about democracy

The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party yesterday released a written statement titled “Freedom and peace for the peoples of Iran is our red line.”

“It is clear that global and regional powers are not pursuing democracy or freedoms in Iran,” the statement read, “but are instead seeking to establish a new order that no longer poses a threat to them—just as seen in other examples throughout history.”

The statement argued that ongoing airstrikes would not support the aspirations of Iran’s diverse communities, including Kurds, Baloch, Christians, Azeris, and Persians, for a freer life.

“We believe that a third path is both possible and the most ethical in Iran as well. The communities in Iran, drawing on their historical experiences and coexistence, can build a model of self-governance," it said.

The party reaffirmed its support for democratic movements in Iran and condemned the Islamic Republic’s record of repression.

“We have not forgotten and will not forget the killings of Jina Mahsa Amini, Mücahid Kurkur, Dr. Qasimlo, Ramin Hüseyin Penahi, and tens of thousands of others by the clerical regime,” it said. “However, we also believe that change in Iran must come from within—through the collective will of its people, not through external impositions.”

The DEM Party called on all actors to halt the attacks and return to dialogue, urging respect for the Iranian people's demands for freedom and democracy. (VK)