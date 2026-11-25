The İstanbul Bar Association’s Women’s Rights Center held a press conference at the association’s headquarters to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Özlem Özkan, head of the center, read out a joint statement.

Describing Nov 25 as a day of collective struggle for women around the world defending their lives against male violence, exploitation and inequality, Özkan said men had killed 245 women in Turkey in the first 10 months of 2026, while another 274 women had died under suspicious circumstances.

bianet is Monitoring Male Violence

Özkan called for the effective and consistent enforcement of Law No. 6284 on the Prevention of Violence against Women, as well as the implementation of the İstanbul Convention and relevant international legislation, to protect women’s right to life.

“Policies of impunity and failures to enforce laws designed to protect women embolden men to perpetrate violence against women,” Özkan said:

Even on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, women continue to defend their lives against harassment, rape, femicide, suspicious deaths and physical abuse, fighting for their most fundamental rights. In the first 10 months of 2026, 245 women were killed in acts of male violence in Turkey, while 274 women died under suspicious circumstances. It is clear that women’s deaths and systematic violence against women continue unabated and are on the rise. The effective and consistent enforcement of Law No. 6284 and the full and resolute implementation of the İstanbul Convention and international legislation are vital to protecting women’s lives and preventing all forms of violence against women. Policies of impunity and failures to enforce laws designed to protect women embolden perpetrators of male violence, further fueling its escalation. At this point, we stress once again: We demand not swift justice, but genuine justice. The fact that the right to life of women, who make up half the country’s population, is under threat is a shared concern for bar associations, professional associations and civil society as a whole. Femicide and male violence against women are societal problems. Our center receives dozens of applications for assistance every month. The extent of the violence suffered by applicants, some of whom are women lawyers, lays bare the struggle women face for their very survival. Meanwhile, university administrations shut down women’s studies groups and centers at several universities last year, and their activities have continued to be obstructed this year. Almost all events concerning Law No. 6284 have been canceled. At a time when women’s lives are under threat and we are facing what amounts to a mass killing of women, obstructing women’s studies in academia and eliminating spaces for such work are part of the systematic violence against women. Women lawyers also face violence at home, in the workplace, in courthouses and on the streets, and are killed by men. We will not allow our women colleagues to face the violence they encounter in public spaces alone. We will fight together and always stand in solidarity with our colleagues. A society free from violence, where women feel equal and safe, can only be achieved through a collective struggle involving all segments of society, the effective implementation of all domestic and international legal mechanisms that protect women, and full adherence to the rule of law. As the İstanbul Bar Association’s Women’s Rights Center, we will continue to strengthen our solidarity and pursue our struggle with determination until women can live in equality, freedom and without violence.

(EMK/VK)