Police violence against state media journalists covering officer's suicide in Adıyaman

Journalists from the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) were subjected to police violence while covering the developments regarding a police suicide in the southeastern province of Adıyaman.

A police officer died by suicide yesterday using a firearm in an apartment in the Altınşehir neighborhood.

Following a report, police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. As authorities continued their investigation, journalists gathered around the apartment building to follow developments. AA reporters O.P. and A.G. were taking images near the building when they were confronted with insults and physical intervention from police officers.

The journalists were reportedly assaulted during the incident. They attempted to show their press cards but were "harshly removed," according to reports.

The injured journalists could not receive assistance from the ambulance at the scene and sought treatment at the Adıyaman Education and Research Hospital using their own means.

Journalists denounce the incident

It was reported that the assaulted reporters plan to file a complaint against the police officers involved in the attack.

The assault was widely shared on social media, prompting reactions from many journalists.

Mehmet Cihan Akbilek, President of the Adıyaman Internet Journalists Association, and Murat Çeliker, President of the Adıyaman Press Card Holders Association, stated that such interventions constitute "an open threat to press freedom." (VK)