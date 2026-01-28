TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
28 January 2026
 ~  MO: Modified On: 28.01.2026 14:31 28 January 2026 14:31
4 minute

Police throw child to the ground during Rojava protest in Mardin

Kurdish-populated border towns in Turkey have become flashpoints for protests against the Syrian interim government’s offensive targeting Kurdish-controlled areas.

Nalin Öztekin

Nalin Öztekin

Nalin Öztekin

Police throw child to the ground during Rojava protest in Mardin

Police assaulted a 13-year-old child during a protest held in the Kızıltepe district of Turkey’s southeastern Mardin province on Jan 23.

The protest was part of recent demonstrations in the Kurdish-populated border provinces to oppose the military offensive by the Syrian interim government forces against the Kurdish regions in northern and eastern Syria, also referred to as Rojava.

Journalist Ahmet Kanbal captured footage of the incident, showing a police officer lifting a child into the air and forcefully throwing him to the ground:

‘Many children were beaten that day’

Lawyers Kemal Erdem and Arjin Akdağ, representing the child, spoke to bianet, detailing the events during the protest.

Erdem recounted that his client had been returning home after meeting a friend in downtown Kızıltepe when he was targeted by police.

Man tortured over alleged flag removal during Rojava protests; no such charge brought in court
Man tortured over alleged flag removal during Rojava protests; no such charge brought in court
23 January 2026

“Two officers approached him from behind, lifted him into the air and slammed him to the ground,” he said. “They then dragged him to the back of a police vehicle, where they repeatedly hit him on the head, back and legs. This was torture and inhumane treatment.”

He claimed that many other children in Kızıltepe were subjected to similar violence on the same day, regardless of whether they had participated in the protests.

Kurdish man shot dead on balcony in southern Turkey during protest against Syria offensive
Kurdish man shot dead on balcony in southern Turkey during protest against Syria offensive
26 January 2026

‘This is what happens when you throw stones at police’

After the incident, the child was taken to Kızıltepe State Hospital by his family to obtain a medical report documenting the injuries, said lawyer Arjin Akdağ.

“Although the bruises on the child’s body were clearly visible, the doctor refused to issue a report and referred him back to the police,” she added.

Nurse detained over hair braiding protest for killed Kurdish woman fighter
Nurse detained over hair braiding protest for killed Kurdish woman fighter
26 January 2026

According to Akdağ, one of the officers then insulted the child and said, “No report for you. This is what happens when you throw stones at the police, you get beaten.”

After the family contacted the lawyers, Akdağ said she went to the hospital herself. A report was eventually issued, but she said it failed to include the full extent of the injuries.

“When I objected, the officers at the hospital became aggressive and approached me in a threatening manner. They told me, ‘You’re a woman, be ashamed and keep your mouth shut.’”

‘Children are being criminalized’

Akdağ described the incident as “a sexist and degrading attack,” arguing that the failure to properly document the injuries was part of a systemic pattern.

“This isn’t a simple procedural error. It’s a deliberate attempt to obstruct the documentation of torture and ill-treatment inflicted on a child. Children are being criminalized in the process,” she said.

De facto state of emergency

During the day, uniformed soldiers equipped with shields were seen marching in formation and taking positions in various streets throughout Kızıltepe.

Erdem claimed that a de facto state of emergency had been imposed in the town and that it was contributing to the abuse.

Journey to life: Rojava at the intersection of emotional solidarity and emotional rupture
DEM CO-LEADER'S IMPRESSIONS FROM ROJAVA
Journey to life: Rojava at the intersection of emotional solidarity and emotional rupture
27 January 2026

“The sight of thousands of soldiers marching in formation through the city center sends a message of psychological intimidation to children. It instills fear of military uniforms into their subconscious,” he said.

Erdem added that Kurdish children in cities like Mardin, Diyarbakır, Batman and İstanbul are increasingly facing similar violations, which he said reflect the broader effects of the conflict in Rojava.

“This war is seeping into the entire region, and human rights violations are on the rise,” he said. (NÖ/VK)

Nalin Öztekin
Nalin Öztekin
all articles of the author
bianet reporter (September 2025). Began her journalism career in 2013 while studying at Marmara University Faculty of Communication. Produced news stories for various platforms on...

bianet reporter (September 2025). Began her journalism career in 2013 while studying at Marmara University Faculty of Communication. Produced news stories for various platforms on human rights, women's achievements, children's rights, LGBTI+ rights, and refugees. In addition to reporting, she hosted television programs and news bulletins, and moderated live broadcasts. As part of her radio journey, she created and hosted a children's program called “Elma Şekeri” (Candy Apple). Beyond journalism, she is interested in gastronomy and children's literature. Deeply loves her family, her plants, her cats Şapşik and Memo, and her dog Bitter.

