Police raids, online censorship target Turkey’s LGBTI+ community in new crackdown

Police detained dozens of people in İstanbul and Ankara early today after raiding offices of queer rights groups and venues frequented by LGBTI+s. Separately, access to websites and social media accounts belonging to numerous LGBTI+ groups and activists was blocked.

The LGBTI+ community and advocacy in the country have been under increasing pressure over the past couple of years but this latest crackdown was unprecedented in scale.

The investigation in Ankara centers on the Kaos GL Association, the country's longest-standing LGBTI+ advocacy group which also runs a news outlet focusing on the community's issues.

Police raided the homes of members and executives of the association in and detained more than 10 people, as well as searching the group's office.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating the association on allegations of "obscenity" and "violations of the Associations Law." The investigation is based on material published on Kaos GL’s website and social media accounts.

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Prosecutors accused the association of publishing "obscene" material that is accessible to children.

They also accused the group of violating the Associations Law by carrying out such activities "under the umbrella of a civil society organization."

Police seized the association's digital equipment including computers, mobile phones, tablets, portable storage devices.

Over the past year, Turkish authorities have increasingly used obscenity investigations in cases involving non-explicit material. Stage performances by singers, non-explicit images shared on social media and statements concerning people’s sex lives have been subject to such investigations. Kaos GL’s content is the latest to be investigated on those grounds.

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The country's laws prohibits the distribution of obscene material but lack a clear definition of obscenity. This resulted a broad interpretation of the offense by authorities recently.

'My Family is Safe' operations

Following the operations, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on social media that 162 people, nine associations and 13 businesses were facing legal action as part of operations dubbed “My Family Is Safe.”

Gürlek said the operations were being carried out in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s “2026–2035 Decade of Family and Population” vision and a 2026 presidential circular, claiming the measures were aimed at “protecting children, the institution of the family and public order.”

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Being LGBTI+ or engaging in LGBTI+ rights advocacy is not illegal in Turkey. However, pressure on the queer community has increased since the government declared 2025 the “Year of the Family.”

Pride marches and other queer-themed events and gatherings have not been permitted, while restrictions on hormone therapy have effectively prevented people under 21 from accessing gender-affirming treatment.

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LGBTI+ groups also regularly face online censorship, including blocks on websites and social media accounts belonging to activists and rights groups.

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Raids in İstanbul

At around the same time as the Ankara operation, police and gendarmerie teams carried out raids at numerous addresses in İstanbul.

The operations overnight targeted venues frequented by LGBTI+s in Beyoğlu and Şişli districts, as well as offices of associations.

Several people were detained during the raids.

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Wave of online censorship

Yesterday, authorities blocked access to numerous websites and social media accounts belonging to LGBTI+ organizations and activists.

Under decision by the İstanbul 7th Penal Judgeship of Peace, access to websites and social mediaa accounts belonging to 73 associstions and activists groups were blocked. The targeted groups included the Kaos GL Association, 17 May Association, ÜniKuir’s news platform, Pembe Hayat Association, SPoD, Genç LGBTİ+ Association, Lambdaistanbul and Muamma LGBTİ+ Association and Velvele.net.

According to the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), the order also covered social media accounts belonging to journalist and Kaos GL Editor-in-Chief Yıldız Tar; lawyer and human rights defender Levent Pişkin; actor and trans rights activist Seyhan Arman; theater actor and LGBTI+ activist Zeynep Esmeray Özadikti; and youth and LGBTI+ rights defender Enes Hocaoğulları.

X implemented the court orders and made the affected accounts inaccessible from Turkey. Instagram had not yet implemented the orders.

Turkey bans access to LGBTI+ groups' social media accounts

(NÖ/VK)