The operation targeted Sözcü Media Group, which operates Sözcü newspaper, Sözcü TV and the news website sozcu.com.tr. Police searched the group's building in Levent, İstanbul, following a similar operation targeting Halk TV.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said the investigation concerned allegations of membership in the Fethullah Gülen group, terrorism financing, establishing or managing a terrorist organization, and spreading terrorist propaganda.

Turkish government seizes major pro-opposition TV channel, broadcasts halted after police raid

The investigation centers on Sözcü owner Burak Akbay, who prosecutors allege financed companies operating as part of the organization's media network.

According to the prosecutor's office, the İstanbul 4th Penal Judgeship of Peace appointed the TMSF as trustee for Mega Ajans ve Reklamcılık Ticaret AŞ, one of the companies associated with the media group.

Sözcü Media Group lawyer Ersan Barkın said the trusteeship decision currently covered Sözcü TV and sozcu.com.tr.

Four suspects targeted in operation

Prosecutors said simultaneous search, seizure and detention orders had been issued for four company executives or officials, identified as Funda Sıdalı, Mustafa Asım Akgül, İsmail Öz and Yonca Yücekaleli.

Sözcü columnist İsmail Saymaz confirmed the police operation in a social media post.

“Police officers have arrived at the television building, and a search is underway inside. Board Chair Funda Tuncer Sıdalı is in custody. We are being informed that the TMSF has been appointed as trustee for the channel,” Saymaz wrote.

Barkın, who was present during the search, questioned the legal basis of the operation.

“The Sözcü Group is being searched by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office based on a case that the Court of Cassation previously overturned, finding no illegality and confirming that no crime had been committed,” he said.

The trusteeship decision currently covers Sözcü TV and sozcu.com.tr. –Lawyer Ersan Barkın

Following the appointment, the trustee took control of the television channel’s programming, and news broadcasts were suspended.

Presenter Damla Doğan Tuncel later announced plans to resume live broadcasts.

“We are back in the newsroom at Sözcü TV. There are plans to resume live broadcasts in the afternoon. News bulletins will be the first step. Meanwhile, the accounts are also being examined,” she said, sharing a photograph.

Prosecutors cite investigation dating back to 2016

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement several hours after the police operation, referring to an investigation launched in 2016.

The statement said Akbay had been investigated on allegations of establishing or managing a terrorist organization and spreading terrorist propaganda.

Prosecutors cited a Sep 27, 2017 indictment against Akbay and an arrest warrant issued for him.

According to the statement, the indictment alleged that Akbay had established Sözcü TV and Sözcü newspaper in line with the objectives, information and instructions of FETÖ/PDY and held a leadership position within the organization.

The prosecutor’s office said the current investigation began after İstanbul’s former 37th Heavy Penal Court, which was hearing Akbay’s case, referred the matter for a financial assessment.

Prosecutors also cited reports by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), alleging that Akbay had financed Estetik Yayıncılık AŞ and Mega Ajans through overseas bank accounts.

The statement claimed there was strong suspicion that Akbay continued to exercise a leadership role within FETÖ/PDY through the companies, which prosecutors described as operating within the organization’s media network.

These allegations formed the basis for the searches, seizure orders and detention measures.

‘Court of Cassation overturned convictions, journalists acquitted’

The operation drew attention to an earlier case against Sözcü’s owner, journalists, executives and employees on charges of knowingly and willingly aiding FETÖ/PDY without being members of the organization.

The initial case was brought against Akbay, reporter Gökmen Ulu, former employee Mediha Olgun and accountant Yonca Yücekaleli.

Separate proceedings were later initiated against columnists Emin Çölaşan and Necati Doğru, editor-in-chief Metin Yılmaz, online news coordinator Yücel Arı and online editor-in-chief Mustafa Çetin. The cases were subsequently combined.

On Dec 27, 2019, İstanbul’s 37th Heavy Penal Court sentenced seven defendants to prison terms ranging from two years and one month to three years, six months and 15 days. Olgun was acquitted.

The presiding judge at the time was Akın Gürlek, who is now Turkey’s justice minister.

The convictions were upheld by the 27th Penal Chamber of the İstanbul Regional Court of Appeals.

However, on Nov 26, 2024, the Court of Cassation’s 3rd Penal Chamber unanimously overturned the convictions.

In its ruling, the court emphasized legal principles concerning freedom of the press and expression.

It assessed the news articles and opinion columns at issue within the framework of democratic society, proportionality, and freedom of commentary and criticism, concluding that they did not constitute criminal offenses.

Following the reversal, the case was reheard before İstanbul’s 37th Heavy Penal Court.

At the final hearing on Mar 5, 2025, prosecutors sought convictions for Çölaşan and Yücekaleli while requesting acquittals for the other defendants.

The court followed the Court of Cassation’s ruling and acquitted all defendants individually.

The decision overturned the convictions in the long-running case against Sözcü journalists, executives and employees.

The latest police operation and trusteeship appointment have now brought the media group under renewed investigation, despite the earlier acquittals.

This article was translated into English using an AI tool.