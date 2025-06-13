Police raid journalist Metin Yoksu’s home

A police raid was carried out this morning at the home of journalist Metin Yoksu. The raid was based on allegations of “membership in a terrorist organization and terrorist propaganda.”

According to the information obtained, police teams came early in the morning to the address where Yoksu resides and conducted a search of the house. However, as Metin Yoksu was not at home at the time, no detention procedure could be carried out.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

According to a post by MLSA, Yoksu is also part of the same investigation. The post stated:

"Metin Yoksu has become the fifth journalist sought in the Artvin-based investigation. It was learned that journalist Metin Yoksu, whose home was raided this morning but who was not detained because he was not at home, is also being sought as part of the Artvin-based investigation."

Journalists Semra Pelek, Dicle Baştürk, Melisa Efe, and Ozan Cırık taken into custody

