Police operations yield seizure of 220 kilos of drugs in 41 cities

In a widespread crackdown named "Narkogüç-46," targeting drug trafficking, the confiscation of 221 kilograms of narcotics and 2,153,000 narcotic pills across 41 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

Yerlikaya reported the apprehension of 201 suspects as a result of the operation.

According to the statement by Minister Yerlikaya, the operation was coordinated by the General Directorate of Security Narcotics Division and the Gendarmerie General Command KOM Department. It was carried out by Provincial Police Departments and Provincial Gendarmerie Commands.

The operation spanned the following provinces: Kayseri, Gaziantep, Konya, Ankara, Osmaniye, İzmir, Antalya, Kocaeli, Tekirdağ, Adana, Sakarya, Bilecik, Mersin, Istanbul, Şanlıurfa, Muğla, Adıyaman, Balıkesir, Isparta, Kahramanmaraş, Denizli, Erzincan, Samsun, Niğde, Bolu, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Kastamonu, Kütahya, Malatya, Kırıkkale, Edirne, Kırklareli, Afyonkarahisar, Aksaray, Çorum, Elazığ, Manisa, Van, Bursa, and Ağrı.

The statement included the following details:

- Istanbul Provincial Police Department Narcotics Division seized 31 kilograms of cannabis and 1,960,000 narcotic pills, leading to the capture of 4 individuals. Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command confiscated 23 kilograms of skunk and 124 grams of cocaine, resulting in the arrest of 2 individuals.

- Gaziantep Provincial Police Department Narcotics Division seized 193,000 narcotic pills and 79 kilograms of raw material used in the production of narcotics, leading to the arrest of 1 person.

- Mersin Provincial Police Department Narcotics Division seized 23 kilograms of cannabis, resulting in the arrest of 1 individual.

- Kayseri Provincial Police Department Narcotics Division confiscated 18 kilograms of methamphetamine and arrested 36 street vendors.

- Bursa Provincial Police Department Narcotics Division seized 17 kilograms of narcotics production material and 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, leading to the arrest of 1 person.

- Ankara Provincial Gendarmerie Command seized 2 kilograms of skunk, resulting in the arrest of 1 person.

- Ağrı Provincial Gendarmerie Command, along with Gürbulak Customs Smuggling Enforcement and Smuggling Control Directorate, seized 10 kilograms of opium gum and 4 grams of base morphine, leading to the arrest of 1 person.

- Diyarbakır Provincial Gendarmerie Command confiscated 13 kilograms of cannabis.

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, the number of individuals imprisoned or convicted for drug offenses has risen from 36,000 to 128,000 in the last seven years. Justice Ministry data indicates a total prisoner count of 341,497, meaning nearly one-third of inmates are incarcerated for drug-related crimes. (AS/VK)